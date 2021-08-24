Huzurabad campaign slackens after CM’s blockbuster

KARIMNAGAR: After the August 16 public meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for launching Dalit Bandhu as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency, the pace of political activity appears to have slackened. Many TRS leaders, who have been assigned responsibilities have gradually stopped visiting villages for campaigning. Many are disappointed that they are being given less importance compared to others who have recently joined the party.

One of them accused TRS leadership of ignoring workers who have been with the party right from the beginning.

After coming to know of these developments, finance minister Harish Rao held a confidential meeting on Saturday night with party in-charges and active workers.

He said he has information about some leaders not participating in campaigning. He warned such leaders to mend their ways and continue their interaction with people, explaining the benefits they are going to derive from Dalit Bandhu and other welfare schemes of the state government.

While this is so, Rajendar is trying hard to retain his seat by interacting with various sections of people in the constituency even as his main followers have shifted their loyalties to ruling TRS. Rajendar is ploughing the lonely furrow for the time being with lack of participation from either state or national leadership of BJP in campaigning.

The Congress is lagging behind in terms of poll campaigning compared to TRS and BJP. It has till date not even finalised its candidate who is going to contest from Huzurabad. However, the party leadership held a meeting last Saturday and shortlisted names of three candidates – S.A. Sampath Kumar, Konda Surekha and Patti Kistareddy.

A report in this regard has been submitted to state AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, who will finalise the candidate in consultation with central leadership of the Congress.