Nation Politics 24 Aug 2020
Nation, Politics

Never made a statement in BJP's favour in last 30 years: Sibal to Rahul

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field
Kapil Sibal (file photo)
 Kapil Sibal (file photo)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks that the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP" and said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution, among other changes.

 

As the CWC meeting is underway and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi, Sibal tweeted: "Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government."

"Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted.

...
Tags: kapil sibal, : rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


