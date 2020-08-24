151st Day Of Lockdown

Either Sonia or Rahul for Congress president: APCC

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
"In case Sonia Gandhi made up her mind otherwise, the APCC wanted Rahul Gandhi to come forward and take up the responsibility as president"
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)
 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as the AICC president as "there is no other leader in the Congress to give a strong leadership."

In case Sonia Gandhi made up her mind otherwise, the APCC wanted Rahul Gandhi to come forward and take up the responsibility as Congress president.

 

"The APCC unanimously resolved and holds a strong belief that you should continue to lead the party as Congress President at this crucial juncture," APCC president Sake Sailajanath said.

"But if you have made up your mind otherwise and a change is inevitable, I believe that Rahul Gandhi ji should come forward and take up the responsibility of Congress president since the party needs him to lead the struggle from the front as the country faces the biggest challenge ever to its secular democracy and the Constitution," he added.

 

He wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in this regard, referring to media reports of her possible resignation and "controversial letter" purportedly written by some senior Congress leaders.

"I wish to strongly reiterate the fact that currently no other leader in the Congress can give the party a strong leadership and any move to deprive the party of an able, visionary and courageous leadership would give advantage to the divisive and dictatorial forces," Sailajanath said.

Rahul Gandhi has already proved that he "had guts and the commitment" to take on the treacherous enemy with courage and conviction.

 

"He is fully competent to lead the party to success," Sailajanath added.

