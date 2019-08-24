Nation Politics 24 Aug 2019 Why political leader ...
Nation, Politics

Why political leaders are under house arrest if situation is normal: Azad

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 2:52 pm IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad is a part of the Opposition delegation visiting scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday questioned the claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that if it was so why several political leaders in the state are under house arrest. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday questioned the claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that if it was so why several political leaders in the state are under house arrest. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday questioned the claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that if it was so why several political leaders in the state are under house arrest.

"If the situation is normal, why political leaders are under house arrest? If the situation is normal, why I, a former Chief Minister of the state, is not being allowed to go to my home?" he questioned while talking to reporters at his residence here.

 

Terming it a contradiction of government's stand, he further added, "It has been around 20 days. On one hand, the government says everything is normal and on the other hand, it doesn't allow anyone to go there. I have never seen such a contradiction."

Ghulam Nabi Azad is a part of the Opposition delegation visiting scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir later in the day in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

"The political parties which are going under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi are responsible political outfits and all of us are responsible leaders. We are not going to break the law. The issue of J-K, Ladakh is worrisome," he said while expressing concern about no statement being issued by the Home Ministry on the situation.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, ghulam nabi azad, congress, bjp, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Former union finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Screengrab/RSTV)

Books worth Rs 35,000 for impeachment motion... Jaitley excelled as parliamentarian

When the ambulance did not arrive, the husband of the woman tried to take her to the hospital on a motorcycle but she gave birth to the child even before they could reach the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

MP Woman gives birth to child on highway after ambulance fails to arrive

The application filed by the PCI seeks intervention in the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times in which she had sought the removal of restrictions on communication which she said were coming in the way of journalists' right to exercise their profession. (Photo: File)

Press Council of India moves to SC against petition on communication blockade in J&K

He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Valued friend, political giant: Leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ladakh is with Centre but issues with Pak should be solved peacefully: BJP MP

Namgyal asserted, that Ladakhis are 'true patriots' and will not back out if it comes to another military confrontation to uphold the sovereignty of the country. (Photo: File)

Political stability makes India attractive investment hub: PM in UAE

'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)

Motive to check ground realties, not to create disturbance in J&K: NCP leader

Stressing that they should not be misunderstood, the senior politician said opposition leaders are equally concerned with regard to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Those who don't believe in Veer Savarkar should be beaten in public: Uddhav

The move was criticised by both NSUI and Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA). (Photo: File)

PM fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream: Amit Shah on scrapping Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the passing out parade of IPS probationers at National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham