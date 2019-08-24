Nation Politics 24 Aug 2019 Rahul Gandhi along w ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi along with Oppn leaders to visit J&K today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 24, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation.
Congress leader along with a delegation of opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to review the situation in state, where restrictions have been imposed since the central government withdrew special status under Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories earlier this month. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader along with a delegation of opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to review the situation in state, where restrictions have been imposed since the central government withdrew special status under Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories earlier this month. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader along with a delegation of opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to review the situation in state, where restrictions have been imposed since the central government withdrew special status under Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories earlier this month.

Among the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation that will land at Srinagar are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, news agency Press Trust of India reports, quoting sources.

 

Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation. Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India’s D Raja would be other members of the delegation. Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Majeed Memon (Nationalist Congress Party) and D Kupendra Reddy of the Janta Dal (Secular) will also be a part of the delegation.

 “Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi @DinTri to visit Srinagar on Saturday along with other Opposition leaders. They will see the situation in the valley after abrogation of Article 370,” the TMC tweeted.

Reacting to the delegation’s visit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar. It added they would be putting other people to inconvenience. “They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives,” the administration tweeted.

It also urged political leaders to not make attempts to disturb their efforts to protect the people of the state from the threat “of cross-border terrorism and from attacks by militants and separatists”.

On Thursday, the opposition parties staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, to demand the release of scores of political leaders arrested or detained in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Azad was earlier stopped at Jammu airport twice, most recently on Tuesday, and was "forcibly" sent back to Delhi on each occasion.

...
Tags: congress, jammu and kashmir, article 370, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court said it would hear on August 26 the pleas filed by Chidambaram challenging the high court's August 20 order. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: Chidambaram asked Peter, Indrani to take care of Karti, ED tells SC

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. (Photo: PTI)

Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley's health deteriorates: Sources

The Orissa High Court has acquitted a man in a murder case after he spent 21 years and nine months behind the bars. (Representational Image)

‘He’s innocent’: Court acquits Odisha man after 21 years of imprisonment

The rescue and release of crocodiles is being done by the district forest department in coordination with Wildlife SOS and Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). (Photo: File)

Gujarat: 52 crocodiles rescued in Vadodara after floods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Edappadi K Palaniswami to farmers: Go for direct sowing

Farmers who go for direst sowing of paddy will get an incentive subsidy of Rs 600 per acre. —Edappadi K Palaniswami, TN Chief Minister

Venkaiah Naidu to flag off intercity today

M. Venkaiah Naidu

CPM for new panel on Ghat

K. Kasturirangan.

Thushar Vellappally cheated Nazil Abdullah, says mom

Thushar Vellappally.

Set up Ghats Authority: PT Thomas

P.T. Thomas, MLA.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham