India will run as per wishes of Hindu majority: Maharashtra BJP chief

Published Aug 24, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 8:29 am IST
There shouldn't be a feeling that the administration only wants to create problems for us,' the Revenue Minister added.
Patil was at the receiving end of people's wrath last week after he snapped at a person who was raising his grievances in flood-affected Kolhapur district and asked him to request for facilities. (Photo: File)
Pune: In a statement that could stir controversy, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that India will run according to the wishes of Hindus majority.

Speaking at an award distribution ceremony for National Ganesha Festival here on Tuesday, he said: "The country will run according to what Hindu majority says. If they think they want to see theatrical work (in Ganesha festival) at 12 pm, arrangements may be done."

 

"The administrators are also Hindu, they also go out with their families to celebrate Ganesha festival. There shouldn't be a feeling that the administration only wants to create problems for us," the Revenue Minister added.

Patil was at the receiving end of people's wrath last week after he snapped at a person who was raising his grievances in flood-affected Kolhapur district and asked him to request for facilities.

During a visit to flood-affected areas, he was asking people to not to get worried and impatient and have faith in the administration's work but soon lost his cool and raised his voice at a complainant.

"I understand that you need amenities at this point of time and in such a situation but you have to understand that you have to request things and facilities," he was caught saying on the camera.

