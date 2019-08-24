Nation Politics 24 Aug 2019 Motive to check grou ...
Motive to check ground realties, not to create disturbance in J&K: NCP leader

Published Aug 24, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) will be the part of the opposition all-party delegation.
Stressing that they should not be misunderstood, the senior politician said opposition leaders are equally concerned with regard to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: NCP leader Majeed Memon who is part of Opposition delegation which will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said their motive is not to go and create disturbances but to find out ground realities and issues being faced by people in the valley.

"Our motive is not to go and create disturbance. We are not going as government's opposition, we are going in government's support so that we too can give suggestions as about things that can be done," he said while talking to ANI here.

 

"We are all intending to go there in order to find out what are the ground realities and issues being faced by them. We are also concerned about the detention of various eminent opposition leaders including former Chief Ministers," he said.

Stressing that they should not be misunderstood, the senior politician said opposition leaders are equally concerned with regard to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government should do away with their apprehensions of us going there to create any trouble. We would go there to help the administration, expedite the process of restoration of normalcy because school, colleges are not functioning," he said.

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

Opposition leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Tiruchi Siva, Manoj Jha, Dinesh Trivedi, Majeed Memon and Kupendra Reddy will be the part of the delegation.

