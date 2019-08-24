Civic polls only likely in October

Hyderabad: Petitions before the Telangana High Court questioning the pre-election process adopted by the state government have ensured that the municipal elections can be held only in October, against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s desire to hold them as quickly as possible.

As many as 50 cases were moved before the High Court which stayed the civic polls in 46 municipalities including some that were newly constituted.

The government had proposed to hold elections to 132 municipalities and Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramgundam municipal corporations.

Budget Session after Ganesh festival

As Mr Rao was eager to hold the elections to urban local bodies, the municipal administration department completed the pre-election process including the publication of ward-wise ST, SC, BC and women voters on July 16.

Principal secretary, municipal administration, K. Aravind Kumar, had told the High Court that the pre-election process was complete. After the reservation is notified for the offices of municipal chair persons and mayors, vice-chairmen and deputy mayors, the State Election Commission could conduct the polls.

In view of the court staying polls in 46 municipalties, the State Electi-on Commission requested permission to hold elections in the remainning 69 municipalities and Nizamabad, Karimn-agar and Ramagundam corporations as no stay was granted on them.

The government also supported the request of the SEC that the elections be held to the civic bodies where there were no disputes or objections.

The High Court has refused permission in light of a petition which questioned GO 78, which was issued notifying the delimitation of wards and number of wards in each municipal body.

The court said that if the request of the SEC was accepted and if the GO 78 would fail to stand for scrutiny, the elections that were held would become null and void.

In view of this legal issue, the authorities are worried that the election would be delayed. Even if the High Court gives the go-ahead on August 28, when the next hearing is scheduled, the SEC will need 20 days to complete the proceses.

Besides, the Ganesh festival will be held from September 2 to 12, which will keep the administration occupied. Due to this, officials said, the polls cannot be held in September.

The government proposes to hold the Budget Session after the Ganesh festival. In view of this, it appears likely that the civic polls will be held only in October.