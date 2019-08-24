Nation Politics 24 Aug 2019 Civic polls only lik ...
Nation, Politics

Civic polls only likely in October

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Legal issues involved in preelection process derailed KCR’s poll plans.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Petitions before the Telangana High Court questioning the pre-election process adopted by the state government have ensured that the municipal elections can be held only in October, against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s desire to hold them as quickly as possible.

As many as 50 cases were moved before the High Court which stayed the civic polls in 46 municipalities including some that were newly constituted.

 

The government had proposed to hold elections to 132 municipalities and Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramgundam municipal corporations.

Budget Session after Ganesh festival
As Mr Rao was eager to hold the elections to urban local bodies, the municipal administration department completed the pre-election process including the publication of ward-wise ST, SC, BC and women voters on July 16.

Principal secretary, municipal administration, K. Aravind Kumar, had told the High Court that the pre-election process was complete. After the reservation is notified for the offices of municipal chair persons and mayors, vice-chairmen and deputy mayors, the State Election Commission could conduct the polls.

In view of the court staying polls in 46 municipalties, the State Electi-on Commission requested permission to hold elections in the remainning 69 municipalities and Nizamabad, Karimn-agar and Ramagundam corporations as no stay was granted on them.

The government also supported the request of the SEC that the elections be held to the civic bodies where there were no disputes or objections.
The High Court has refused permission in light of a petition which questioned GO 78, which was issued notifying the delimitation of wards and number of wards in each municipal body.

The court said that if the request of the SEC was accepted and if the GO 78 would fail to stand for scrutiny, the elections that were held would become null and void.

In view of this legal issue, the authorities are worried that the election would be delayed. Even if the High Court gives the go-ahead on August 28, when the next hearing is scheduled, the SEC will need 20 days to complete the proceses.

Besides, the Ganesh festival will be held from September 2 to 12, which will keep the administration occupied. Due to this, officials said, the polls cannot be held in September.

The government proposes to hold the Budget Session after the Ganesh festival. In view of this, it appears likely that the civic polls will be held only in October.

...
Tags: telangana high court, k. chandrasekhar rao, civic polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

P Chidambaram.

Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram case on Monday

Telangana High Court

Telangana high court stays construction of Mallannasagar reservoir

Satish Babu Sana

Satish Babu Sana met BJP leaders to gain entry into BCCI

The helicopter was hit by the missile minutes after Pakistan Air Force had entered Indian air space near Nowshera to bomb militarily installations in retaliation of the air strike carried out by IAF at terror camps in Balakot.

IAF missile brought down Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam, says probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No graft in power deals: Transco boss D Prabhakar Rao

D Prabhakar Rao

Tharoor, Abhishek Singhvi come out in support of Jairam Ramesh

‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)

Take our advice and remonetise economy: Rahul's tips to Modi

'Put money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy,' Rahul wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

‘Deve Gowda never allowed others to grow’: Siddaramaiah

‘I have clearly said that without taking Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister for five years, into confidence Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all of a sudden came and said Kumaraswamy is the next Chief Minister, it was their wrong decision,’ Gowda told reporters on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham