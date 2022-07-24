TPCC reorganisation in the works as Congress ups poll preparation

Sources said that the party’s high command is focusing on inducting a large number of BC (Backward Classes) leaders to the TPCC from across the state, as BJP and TRS have been doing. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command is likely to reorganise the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee soon, with a keen emphasis on inducting new faces to get social equations right for the Assembly polls due next year. TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are in New Delhi to finalise the details, sources said.

With Revanth Reddy completing a year as TPCC chief, vacant posts of general secretaries, secretaries and other PCC member posts remain to be filled. Initially, the high command announced five working presidents and senior vice-presidents.

Sources said that the party’s high command is focusing on inducting a large number of BC (Backward Classes) leaders to the TPCC from across the state, as BJP and TRS have been doing.

Also, former MLA Eravathri Anil of Balkonda Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district may be elevated as working president, as he belongs to the populous Padmashali community.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader, who did not wish to be named, said that ticket aspirants were not showing an interest in taking posts in the TPCC. The leader said that second-rung leaders may be accommodated in party posts and that BCs will fill around 35 per cent of the posts.

The high command has also consulted senior leaders in Telangana over claims that all plum posts have been given to a particular community since Revanth Reddy became the chief.