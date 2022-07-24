  
Nation, Politics

Sanjay Raut slams Maha Assembly, LS Speakers for recognising Shiv Sena rebel groups

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 24, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)
 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Speakers of the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha violated constitutional norms by recognising the rebel groups of party lawmakers.

The action is akin to a temple priest looting its donation box and temple trustees cutting its dome atop. Similar things are happening in temples of democracy in the country, Raut claimed in his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

He alleged the Centre was trying to save the current Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to "finish off" the Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra collapsed last month after Sena MLA Eknath Shinde along with 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

Out of the 19 Shiv Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, 12 are lending support to the Shinde camp.

CM Shinde on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

In his column in Saamana on Sunday, Raut claimed, "After the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, the Legislative Assembly Speaker violated the constitutional norms. The picture was no different in the Lok Sabha."

The rebel MLAs and MPs are now free from probes which they are facing from central investigation agencies, said Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

The contention of the rebel lawmakers that they are the real Shiv Sena and have not quit the party is an attempt to save their skin, he claimed.

As per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, 16 rebel legislators including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stand disqualified, he further claimed.

"The Centre is trying to save the state government and the 16 rebels to finish off the Shiv Sena permanently," Raut alleged.

The country's future and its democracy depend on what decision the Supreme Court's constitution bench takes (on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of these rebels), he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised the breakaway group of Sena parliamentarians without taking cognisance of a letter that party MP Vinayak Raut gave to him, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson claimed.

Vinayak Raut had in his letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday night said he was the "duly appointed" leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

He had also asked the Speaker not to entertain any representation from the rival faction. 

Tags: sanjay raut, maharashtra politics, maharashtra rebel shiv sena mlas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
