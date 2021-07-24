Nation Politics 24 Jul 2021 YSRCP MPs allege ste ...
Nation, Politics

YSRCP MPs allege step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Bose deplored that according to revised estimates, release of Rs 55,656.87 crore was pending with central government for more than 2 yrs
MP Nandigam Suresh said the Polavaram Project Authority Administrative office was located at a distance of 500 km from the Polavaram project in Hyderabad, hence an appeal was made to the Central government to relocate it to Rajamahendravaram. — DC Image/C.Narayana Rao
 MP Nandigam Suresh said the Polavaram Project Authority Administrative office was located at a distance of 500 km from the Polavaram project in Hyderabad, hence an appeal was made to the Central government to relocate it to Rajamahendravaram. — DC Image/C.Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA:  YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs alleged that the Central government was creating hurdles for the development of Andhra Pradesh by meting out step-motherly treatment to the state.

YSRCP MP (Rajya Sabha) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said the Centre seemed to have forgotten that Polavaram was a national project. He said YSRCP MPs had issued notices in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seeking permission to discuss the Polavaram project construction and the delay in the release of funds as per the revised estimates.

 

Speaking to media outside Parliament House on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament along with other YSRCP MPs, Subhash Chandra Bose said the revised estimates of funds for the project should be released immediately and it was very unfortunate that the Centre chose to put them on hold. He deplored that according to the revised estimates, the release of Rs 55,656.87 crore funds was pending with the Central government for more than two years.

Bose stated that the AP government, which was the implementing agency, had repeatedly brought this issue of funding to the attention of the Centre whenever Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Delhi. State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath had also repeatedly brought it to the notice of the Central government and similarly, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leaders P. Mithun Reddy, V. Vijayasai Reddy repeatedly explained the issue to the concerned ministers, but it was very unfortunate that the project was being ignored, he added.

 

Bose deplored that despite the approval of the technical committee, CBC, and PPA for revised estimates of the Polavaram project, the Central government was not responding, resulting in the delay in the completion of the Polavaram project.

He explained that the Polavaram project would provide drinking water supply to the city of Visakhapatnam and surrounding villages. It was also wrong on the part of the Centre to state that it would give only Rs 4,000 crore funding only for irrigation, he said and recalled that the matter had been repeatedly brought to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

MP Vanga Geetha recalled that Modi during his meeting in Tirupati gave assurances of Polavaram but the Union government failed to fulfil its assurance. She further recalled that bifurcation assurances were given in Parliament during the time of united AP bifurcation but the Central government did not honour those assurances which showed that the Union government was shunning democratic values.

MP Nandigam Suresh said the Polavaram Project Authority Administrative office was located at a distance of 500 km from the Polavaram project in Hyderabad, hence an appeal was made to the Central government to relocate it to Rajamahendravaram.

 

...
Tags: ysrc mp pilli subash chandra bose, polavaram project, polavaram centre step-motherly attitude, polavaram drinking water vizag, ysrc mp nandigam suresh, mithun reddy, v vijayasai reddy, delay in release of funds polavaram, polavaram revised estiamtes, relocate polavaram project authority administrative office, rajamahendravaram
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 24 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this, the Centre’s share is Rs 360.46 crores, state share is Rs 601.40 crores, total subsidy is Rs 961.86 crore and farmers’ contribution is Rs 228.25 crore. — Pixabay

Farmers in fix as drip, sprinklers supply delays for years

Telangana state proposed conducting RLS inspections by using a helicopter and offered to bear the costs of inspections. — DC Image

KRMB to inspect Rayalaseema lift scheme; AP opposes NGT directions

. The house where Vivekananda Reddy was killed and the surroundings of that house were also thoroughly examined. — DC file photo

Viveka murder case: CBI registers 164 confessions

Karimnagar-based advocate Beti Mahendar Reddy lodged a complaint on March 16 against the Swaroes members and Praveen Kumar. — Representational image/DC

Ex-IAS Praveen booked for anti-Hindu gesture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead

The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

TS clears draft annual job plan, Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->