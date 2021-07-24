Nation Politics 24 Jul 2021 Telangana HC reserve ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana HC reserves order in Jagan family's case linked to money laundering

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2021, 2:34 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 6:43 am IST
The contentions of Jagathi Publications and its auditor was that the ED registered the cases on the basis of charges filed earlier by CBI
ED counsel Suryakaran Reddy said the onus of proof will be on the investigating authorities in the cases they of fraud or any other crime. — DC file photo
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday reserved its orders in the petitions filed by Jagathi Publications owned by AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family,  auditor V. Vijayasai Reddy, and Carmel Asia Pvt Ltd, in a quid pro quo case.

They urged the court to quash the proceedings before the designated ED/CBI special court here, which had decided to hear the cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) first and those registered by the CBI, later.

 

The contentions of the Jagathi Publications and its auditor was that the ED had registered the cases on the basis of the charges filed earlier by the CBI, which stated that the fraud was committed in relation to the investments made in the Jagathi group.

The petitioners’ contention was also that the trial court did not first decided whether or not a fraud occurred. So it was unfair to first hold the trial of the ED cases, the petitioners contended.

ED counsel Suryakaran Reddy said the onus of proof will be on the investigating authorities in the cases they of fraud or any other crime. In money laundering cases, the burden of proof will lie on the accused. 

 

He explained that an amendment in 2019 allows holding of the trial in money laundering cases first without waiting for the main case to be tried.

Tags: telangana high court, jagathi publications case, ys jagan mohan reddy, carmel asia pvt. ltd., enforcement directorate jagan cases, cbi cases jagan, money laundering cases jagan, jagathi group, cbi filed charges jagan money laundering
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


