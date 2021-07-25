KCR phones Huzurabad Dalit leaders over sop

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is making phone calls to Dalit leaders in Huzurabad constituency and personally inviting them for his orientation programme on Dalita Bandhu on July 26 at Pragathi Bhavan, sources said.

The Chief Minister on Saturday called Vasala Ramaswamy, a resident of Tanugula village of Jammikunta mandal in Huzurabad constituency. Ramaswamy, a Dalit leader worked with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) earlier but is not active in party now after he was denied party ticket to contest mandal parishad election in 2019.

The Chief Minister enquired about his and his family’s wellbeing and later talked about soon-to-be-launched Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad for the empowerment of Dalits, sources said.

He told him that he was inviting four Dalit leaders from each gram panchayat and each ward in municipality totalling 412 to discuss the Dalita Bandhu scheme and seek their suggestions to make the programme a big success. Rao told Ramaswamy that he would hold a day-long meeting at Pragathi Bhavan and host lunch for all the participants.

When Ramaswamy complained about Etala Rajendar's working style when he was a minister, the Chief Minister said, "Etala is a small person. No need to take him seriously. Don't think about small things but think about big things like Dalita Bandhu."

Meanwhile, Rao is planning to launch Dalita Bandhu in Huzurabad in August first week. Until then, ministers were asked to visit the constituency every day to launch various schemes of their departments or distribute the benefits of existing welfare schemes to beneficiaries in the constituency.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will launch the second phase of the sheep distribution scheme to beneficiaries this week. Civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar will launch distribution of new ration cards to the poor this week.