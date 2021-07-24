Nation Politics 24 Jul 2021 Faced several challe ...
Nation, Politics

Faced several challenges as CM from day one, says Yediyurappa staring at exit

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2021, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 6:10 pm IST
The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all round development.

 

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office here.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

 

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood like situation," Yediyurappa noted.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts,including Shivamogga and directed them to take up relief and rescue works," he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position....I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

 

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26.

His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there.

The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

 

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga, among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation.

 

The airport will start operations by next April,he added.

...
Tags: b. s. yediyurappa, shikaripura constituency
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu starts Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine inoculation for infants

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI)

Preparing hospitals for 3rd wave, making efforts to reduce lifestyle diseases: Min

The damaged road at Kalache village. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka floods: Over 200 people stranded at Uttara Kannada's Kalache village

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka permits reopening of amusement parks, activities at places of worship



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Meenakshi Lekhi slams protesting farmers as 'mawali', later retracts

MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo:PTI)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->