Rajasthan High Court orders status quo on disqualification notices by Speaker

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
The Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.
File image of Sachin Pilot with Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the Assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

The notices were served by the Assembly speaker to the MLAs on July 14 after the party complained to him that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings last week.

 

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

The Pilot camp, however, argued that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

The dissident MLAs challenged the notices through the writ petition which was taken up by the bench on Friday last week and arguments were held.

The arguments continued on Monday and concluded on Tuesday. The court on Tuesday said it will give appropriate order in the writ petition on Friday. 

 

Meanwhile, the assembly speaker moved the Supreme Court and filed a special leave petition (SLP) on Wednesday.

Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the party's state unit after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Tags: rajasthan high court, rajasthan political crisis, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


