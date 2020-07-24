Next GHMC election is likely to be KTR's baby again

Municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao and his colleague T Srinivas Yadav glug away at bottled Neera, a soft drink made from the sap of toddy palm flowers, at an event to mark the foundation stone laying for Neera Cafe at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (DC Photo: S Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is likely to entrust to K T Rama yet again the task of winning the forthcoming elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which are expected to happen before January 2021.

Rama Rao led the party to victory in the GHMC elections in 2016.

Preparing for the election ahead, the municipal admin minister has been launching development schemes costing hundreds of crores of rupees in the city.

In recent days, Rama Rao has laid the foundation stone for an elevated corridor from the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 523.37 crore.

Earlier, he laid the foundation for a four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST and a two-level three-lane bi-directional flyover from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally.

Last month, he inaugurated four transport corridors: from Serilingampally zonal office to NH 65 via Manjeera Pipe Line Road covering 2.70 km; a link road from HT line to Miyapur covering 1 km in the Kukatpally zone; Road No.70, Jubilee Hills (Prashasan Nagar) to Narne Road No.78,

Jubilee Hills covering 0.47 km in Khairthabad zone; and the Neknampur road to Osman Sagar road via Alkapur Township covering 0.46 km in Manikonda Municipality under HMDA limits.

These roads were constructed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 33.80 crore.

The Musi River Front Corporation has commenced a survey for the beautification of the Musi riverscape which will give a face lift to the Old City of Hyderabad.

Sources in the TRS said chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen on holding the GHMC elections as per schedule, and is looking to see whether the Election Commission of India will go ahead with the Bihar Assembly election regardless of the Covid situation.

Sources pointed out that it was with an eye on the GHMC election that the state government introduced a city-centric budget in February this year, allocating Rs 10,000 crores for development works within the GHMC area.

Senior TRS leaders say privately that that Chandrashekar Rao will give charge of the GHMC election to K T Rama Rao because of the impressive show in the 2016 election. Of the 150 divisions in the, TRS won 99 seats followed by MIM (44), BJP (4), Congress (2)

and TDP (1).

It was the first time that any party bagged 99 seats in the municipality since the GHMC was created in 2008. In the 2009 elections, Congress got 52, MIM 43, TDP 35 and BJP 5.