122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Politics 24 Jul 2020 Babri Masjid demolit ...
Nation, Politics

Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani deposes before Special CBI court

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 24, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
The court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (PTI)
 Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (PTI)

A special CBI court on Friday recorded the statement of veteran BJP leader LK Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge SK Yadav.

 

On Thursday, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.

Ahead of his deposition before the special CBI court, home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Advani at the latter’s residence. BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav was also present at Shah’s meeting with Advani.

The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of recording of statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them.          

 

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site. Advani and Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time.

The court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: lk advani, murli manohar joshi, ayodhya-babri masjid, babri masjid demolition case


Latest From Nation

The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)

Disha rape and murder case: SC grants six more months to conclude gang rape probe

File image of Sachin Pilot with Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan High Court orders status quo on disqualification notices by Speaker

Siddaramaiah and DK Sivakumar at the press conference. (Twitter)

COVID-19 scam? Karnataka Congress alleges loss of Rs 2K crore in procuring equipment

Municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao and his colleague T Srinivas Yadav glug away at bottled Neera, a soft drink made from the sap of toddy palm flowers, at an event to mark the foundation stone laying for Neera Cafe at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (DC Photo: S Surender Reddy)

Next GHMC election is likely to be KTR's baby again



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India won't accept any unilateral attempt by China to change LAC

A view of Lukung in Easten Ladakh. PTI photo

Who will be next Congress chief? Will CWC pick a non-Gandhi to lead party?

Representational

Ashok Gehlot: Can send audio tapes involving Shekhawat abroad for forensic tests

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Ahead of Babri case hearing, Amit Shah meets LK Advani

Amit shah (PTI photo)

Next GHMC election is likely to be KTR's baby again

Municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao piloted the TRS campaign in the 2016 election and the party won 99 seats. (File photo: Facebook/KTR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham