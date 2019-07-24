Nation Politics 24 Jul 2019 Video: BJP legislato ...
Nation, Politics

Video: BJP legislator dances after Cong-JD(S) govt collapses in K'taka

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 24, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Reacting to the development, BJP's state unit chief said it was a victory of the democracy.
BJP legislator Renukacharya was seen dancing with his supporters in Bengaluru soon after the Congress- JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lost the floor test on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI screengranb)
 BJP legislator Renukacharya was seen dancing with his supporters in Bengaluru soon after the Congress- JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lost the floor test on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI screengranb)

Bengaluru: BJP legislator was seen dancing with his supporters in Bengaluru soon after the Congress- JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lost the floor test on Tuesday evening.

Renukacharya, the legislator, attended a legislature party meeting at a hotel in Bengaluru hours after voting against the coalition government in the state assembly. As he stepped outside, he was surrounded by a group of party supporters, who urged him to join them in the celebration.

 

However, fireworks also were lit outside the hotel.

Reacting to the development, BJP's state unit chief said it was a victory of the democracy.

"It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," he said.

After weeks of uncertainly following the resignation of 16 lawmakers from the state assembly, the Congress-JD(S) government finally collapsed after it failed to prove its majority in the House. The coalition cobbled up only 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP.

It is likely that the BJP would form the government.

Karnataka, which was formed in 1956, has seen only three chief ministers completing their five-year tenures. S Nijalingappa (1962-68), D Devaraja Urs (1972-77) and Siddaramaiah (2013-2018) were the chief ministers who had completed their full term.

...
Tags: jd(s), coalition, congress, karnataka crisis, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru.

Karnataka BJP to hold legislature party meeting Wednesday

A total amount of Rs 1138.48 crore have been spent in fencing the International Border between India and Bangladesh during the last five years, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Over Rs 1100 cr spent on fencing on Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy calls Naidu ‘bad oppn leader’ as TDP MLAs disrupt Assembly

The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: ANI)

3-yr-old pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

With BJP to form govt in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa set to be CM for 4th time

Following this win its state unit president B S Yeddyurappa is likely to stake claim to form the government, if accomplished, it would be his fourth stint as Chief Minister of the State. (Photo: File)

Rebel Karnataka lawmakers to return after Yeddyurappa's swearing in: report

The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources said on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Their greed won, honesty lost’: Rahul after K'taka coalition govt collapse

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the development marked the defeat of the people of Karnataka while those having greed and vested interested won. (Photo: PTI)

Congress-JD(S) loses trust vote, H D Kumaraswamy quits

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G. Parameshwara meet Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar after losing the vote of confidence in Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

3 Telugu Desam members suspended

Buggana Rajendranath
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham