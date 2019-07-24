Nation Politics 24 Jul 2019 Rahul, Congress beha ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul, Congress behave like Imran Khan's cheerleaders: Giriraj Singh

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Taking to Twitter, Singh asserted that the neighbouring country should start preparations to handover PoK to India.
'Rahul Gandhi and Congress are in a strange situation, behave like cheerleaders of Imran Khan,' Giriraj Singh said. (Photo: File)
 'Rahul Gandhi and Congress are in a strange situation, behave like cheerleaders of Imran Khan,' Giriraj Singh said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid the Opposition's uproar over US President Donald Trump's remark on Kashmir, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are behaving like "cheerleaders" of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Singh asserted that the neighbouring country should start preparations to handover PoK to India, rather than harping on Kashmir and the possibility of a "referendum."

 

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress are in a strange situation, behave like cheerleaders of Imran Khan. Imran does not know his worth, he should stop harping on referendum and Kashmir, and start preparing to handover PoK to India. Narendra Modi is in power, not Jawaharlal Nehru," he tweeted in Hindi.

This came after the opposition members raised the issue for the second consecutive day in Parliament and sought a reply from the Prime Minister over Trump's claim that he had sought his mediation over Kashmir.

Commenting on the controversy, Rahul had tweeted on Tuesday, "President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS."

On Monday, Trump, during a meeting with Imran Khan, had claimed that Modi requested him to mediate the long-pending issue. However, India has rejected his claim.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament after opposition sought a clarification from the Prime Minister over Trump's claim.

...
Tags: us president, donald trump, giriraj singh, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Several BJP MLAs raised the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the Jharkhand Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

'Jai Shri Ram' slogan raised in Jharkhand Assembly by BJP leaders

The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy resigned on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy remains non-commital on future of alliance with Congress

Mahesh was not present in the Assembly during the trust vote, which was moved by Kumaraswamy. (Photo: ANI)

May be miscommunication, was told by high command to abstain from voting: BSP MLA

AL delivered a Chetak helicopter ahead of schedule to Indian Navy. (Photo: ANI)

HAL delivers Chetak helicopter to Indian Navy ahead of schedule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
 

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)
 

Organic cotton T-shirts made in Andhra gains popularity in Belgium

The demand for organic and sustainably made clothing is stronger than ever around the globe as T-shirts made by tribals of North Andhra from organic cotton cultivated are now becoming extremely popular among music lovers in Belgium. (Representational Image)
 

Is a USD 5 billion fine the least painful part of Facebook's settlement?

The deal, which follows a lengthy investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), allows Facebook to avoid prosecution for its data protection lapses. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

Ford Cars now available for four-figure EMIs

Freestyle is being offered with a Rs 25,000 discount on the whole deal.
 

Suspected meteorite chunk with magnetic properties lands in Bihar

'A group of farmers were working in the fields when they heard an unusually loud thud. When they looked around to find the source of the sound, they spotted the object lying in a hole - about five feet deep - that was dug into the ground by the impact of the fall', the DM said. (Photo: File I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre uses troll Army and runs propaganda machinery to attack Opp: Mahua Moitra

The Trinamool MP immediately responded that she can fight her case. 'I will not take it back. (Photo: ANI)

MP government's situation much worse than Karnataka: Gopal Bhargava

'It is a big surprise that the government has managed to stay in power for seven months,' Gopal Bhargava said. (Photo: ANI)

'Cattle auction': Shashi Tharoor hits out at BJP, rebel MLAs

Tharoor tweeted, 'So the party that banned cattle auctions has successfully conducted one,' taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi government’s decision last year to curb the sale of cattle. (Photo: File)

Awaiting instructions from central leadership on forming govt: Yeddy

'I'm awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

AIADMK MP V Maitreyan breaks down during farewell speech in Rajya Sabha

'My unalloyed loyalty to her will always be there,' Maitreyan said in fumbled voice. (Photo: RSTV)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham