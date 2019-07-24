Nation Politics 24 Jul 2019 MLA Eldho Abraham of ...
Nation, Politics

MLA Eldho Abraham of CPI hurt in caning

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 24, 2019, 3:10 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 3:10 am IST
This was also cited by CPI leaders as bad policing.
Injured MLA Eldho Abraham at Ernakulam general hospital
 Injured MLA Eldho Abraham at Ernakulam general hospital

KOCHI: Mr Eldho Abraham, CPI MLA from Muvattupuzha, was injured in a police lathicharge on CPI leaders and workers taking part in a protest march to the office of the Inspector-General of Police in Kochi on Tuesday. The MLA, who was taken to the General Hospital earlier, was shifted to a private hospital later.

The protest march was demanding the suspension of the Njarakkal circle inspector of police who, according to the CPI leaders, behaved in a partisan manner in handling the clashes between AISF and SFI activists in Vypeen Government College a few days ago. The police remained inactive when CPI district secretary P. Raju, while visiting injured AISF activists, was heckled by DYFI men.     

 

This was also cited by CPI leaders as bad policing.

Mr. Abraham told reporters that there was no justification for the police action as the march was proceeding peacefully.  Blaming the police for the ruckus, he said the incident was another instance of the lack of control on the police in the state.

The police, however, refuted the allegation and said that they resorted to lathicharge after the CPI workers tried to break the security cordon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Ernakulam district collector to investigate the matter and submit a report following the complaint raised by CPI leaders.

...
Tags: eldho abraham, lathicharge, general hospital, sfi
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Environmentalist N Shanmugam. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Elders mourn death of their water bod

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan seeks report from collector on lathicharge

MLA Eldho Abraham in forefront of the agitation during a march to IG office by the CPI in Kochi on Tuesday - (Photo: DC)

Kochi: Lathicharge may hit CPM-CPI ties

Madras high court directed the Director General of Police to issue a circular to all police officers in the state, reminding them to not accept gifts, bouquets or dowry within six weeks.

Tamil Nadu cops directed not to take gifts, dowry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

The video shows the lioness attempting several times to attack the violinist but the glass partition saved them. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

Rhere’s no way to know how many otherwise healthy people got the word about the changed recommendations. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

British were so scared of them that they tried to impose anti-nation law three times in 20 years, PM Modi said. (Photo: File)
 

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress-JD(S) loses trust vote, H D Kumaraswamy quits

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G. Parameshwara meet Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar after losing the vote of confidence in Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

3 Telugu Desam members suspended

Buggana Rajendranath

G Vivek says will join BJP

Former TRS leader Gaddam Vivek submits a memorandum to BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah as BJP senior leader Ram Madhav looks on, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen is Mr Vivek’s son Vamshi.

MIM is most secular: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Chandrababu Naidu, Pavan Kalyan may ally for local polls

Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham