Nation Politics 24 Jul 2019 While leaving office ...
Nation, Politics

While leaving office, Kumaraswamy warns babus: 'instability will continue'

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
While vacating his office, he met with senior bureaucrats including the Chief Secretary.
'In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)
 'In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Claiming that instability may continue in the state, defeated Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asked senior bureaucrats to not depend on elected representatives for resolving problems faced by people.

While vacating his office, he met with senior bureaucrats including the Chief Secretary.

 

Sharing details of his meeting and interaction, he told reporters, "Today, I invited all my senior officers and thanked them. While I honoured them, I gave some suggestions. In future, same kind of political developments will take place, instability of government may continue even after the new government is invited by the Governor."

"I requested them that at that juncture their responsibility is more than the elected representatives. I requested them to take care of the development of state and problems faced by the common man and not depend on elected representatives", he said.

Kumaraswamy also asserted that his government has worked for the welfare of weaker sections.

"When I took oath as CM, my government decided to waive farmer loans and planned to bring in the debt relief act. I once again wanted to bring such an act and help landless labours and small farmers. We sent the proposal for approval. The bill has now been signed and a government order has been issued. I am happy that on my way out I have worked for the interests of the weaker sections", Kumaraswamy said.

The 14-month-old Congress JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday after it was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly with about 20 MLAs of the ruling coalition defying their party whips and absenting from voting on the confidence motion.

The coalition got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, chief secretary, karnataka crisis
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

It said,

Vistara to end 200 ml plastic water bottles supply on board

The company has kept bookings open with one-way fares starting at Rs 5,999. (Representational Image)

IndiGo enters Myanmar, connects Yangon with Kolkata

Food packets and relief material are already being airdropped in the affected areas. This effort would continue to increase in the coming days, according to the IAF. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: IAF deploys 2 helicopters at Darbhanga to provide relief

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
 

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Move no confidence motion if you wish: Kamal Nath to BJP

On Tuesday, the confidence motion moved by outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the Opposition leading to its defeat. (Photo: File)

One order from top and you’re gone: BJP leader to Kamal Nath after K'taka

Bhargava said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government was much worse than that of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

When Cong loses power it becomes big brother of Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owasi said he has been victim of this act and that Congress would realise what they have done only if their leader spends several months in prison. (Photo: File)

'Jai Shri Ram' slogan raised in Jharkhand Assembly by BJP leaders

Several BJP MLAs raised the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the Jharkhand Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Kumaraswamy remains non-commital on future of alliance with Congress

The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy resigned on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham