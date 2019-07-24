Nation Politics 24 Jul 2019 BJP's 'bra ...
BJP's 'brazen horse-trading', 'misuse of power' in K'taka for all to see: Yechury

Published Jul 24, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted from his decision to resign, saying he would support the government.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that 'brazen horse-trading' and 'misuse of power' by the BJP has led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. (Photo: File)
 CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that 'brazen horse-trading' and 'misuse of power' by the BJP has led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that "brazen horse-trading" and "misuse of power" by the BJP has led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

The government in Karnataka collapsed Tuesday night after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month-long turbulent tenure.

 

"Whatever may have been the strains in the coalition, the brazen horsetrading and misuse of power in Karnataka is there for all to see. From the start when BJP tried to prevent formation of this govt, until now, it has been an open display of political immorality and money power (sic)," tweeted Yechury late Tuesday night.

The turmoil in Karnataka reached the climax after dramatic twists and turns that saw the MLAs of rival camps being corralled in resorts and hotels, allegations of bribery, rebel lawmakers knocking the doors of the Supreme Court to decide on the issues of whip, floor test and governor's intervention.

Sixteen MLAs – 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) – had resigned, while Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh had withdrawn their support to the coalition government, pushing it to the precipice.

One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted from his decision to resign, saying he would support the government. The BJP has however maintained that the exit of a "corrupt, illegitimate" coalition dispensation is good news for the people of the state.

...
