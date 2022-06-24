Sena: Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs

Eknath Shinde (L) along with party chief whip Sunil Prabhu pose for a photo at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI file photo)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Thursday sought the disqualification of 12 legislators. The party has approached Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal regarding the same.

The demand was made by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu, who had called a meeting of MLAs on Wednesday by sending a letter to the party MLAs.

In this letter, Shiv Sena chief whip had warned to take action if the MLAs are not present at the meeting.

If the 12 legislators are disqualified, party’s total strength will come down to 43 and Eknath Shinde will require support of 29 MLAs to form a separate group in the House. However, the disqualification will also bring the number of the Shinde camp down to 25. Shinde said he and his supporters will not be intimidated by disqualification threats.

"We also know the law. As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, whip is applicable only for House proceeds," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Claiming that his group is real Shiv Sena, Shinde said that action will be taken against the MLAs who have not joined him for forming a separate group.