PJR’s daughter joins Congress, Revanth calls for strong women leadership in Hyderabad

Vijaya Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, star campaigner for the party. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy inducted TRS corporator P. Vijaya Reddy, the daughter of late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy, into the party at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. He said that there was a need for strong women leaders in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy, the Malkajgiri MP, used the occasion to criticise Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over the deteriorating law and order by citing atrocities against women. He alleged that the development of Hyderabad was ignored for the past eight years.

Vijaya Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, star campaigner for the party. She was accompanied by hundreds of followers.

The TPCC chief hailed the late Janardhan Reddy for “fighting for the rights of the poor and downtrodden until his last breath.” He said that thousands of families were allotted housing plots, besides given other benefits, in the city due to the efforts of the late leader.

“Congress will give her (Vijaya) due respect and opportunities in the party,” he said.

The Bhongir MP said that Vijaya Reddy “will win any Assembly constituency she contests from in Hyderabad.” He said that she has a great future in politics and that her win in state elections would be a tribute to her father.

Vijaya Reddy said that changing her political allegiance was not an instantaneous decision. “I am worried by recent atrocities against women in Hyderabad. Congress is the right platform to fight in support of women and downtrodden,” she said.