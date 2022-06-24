TRS falls silent on BRS plan

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have put on hold party's state committee meeting to finalise the launch of the national party. (Photo: file/Twitter)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have put on hold party's state committee meeting to finalise the launch of the national party and renaming the TRS as Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

On June 14, the CM while speaking with a few ministers, MPs and senior leaders had proposed to hold the meeting on July 18 and 19 to discuss and finalise these issues. The proposed dates were advanced to June 21 and 22 but the executive meeting was not held.

Sources said there was no clarity in the party circles on when this meeting would be held. The lack of information fuelled speculation that the party chief may be giving his plans a second thought.

Ministers and party MPs and MLAs have stopped talking about the national party reportedly on the instructions of the CM.

Rao had held a series of meetings with senior leaders from June 15 to 20 to discuss the TRS’ role in national politics. Party sources said the CM gathered feedback from them and the majority opinion was in favour of Rao launching a national party but not in favour of renaming the TRS as BRS. The leaders expressed apprehensions that it would be a big political risk if the party was renamed when Assembly polls were round the corner.

Against this backdrop, the CM reportedly decided to take some more time to take a call on these issues and had put the state committee meeting on hold indefinitely.