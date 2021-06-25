KCR plans second leg of district tours from July 1

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will undertake the second leg of his district tours from July 1. There will be surprise visits to towns and villages to inspect implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes which will be launched on July 1 across the state.

On the first leg of his district tours, the CM visited Warangal, Siddipet, Kamareddy and Bhongir districts and launched development programmes. The CM would undertake mass contact programmes throughout July.

Official sources said the CM obtained feedback on his recent whirlwind tour of districts from government and party sources. He was told that it helped put the state administration on high alert besides taking the administration closer to the people.

It also helped the TRS as the elected representatives, the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs down to sarpanches at the grassroots level, got involved with the people by taking up extensive tours after reports came that the Chief Minister would undertake surprise inspection of any area in any district.

Party circles say the CM's tours helped to divert people's attention from the sacking of health minister Etela Rajendar that has been hogging limelight since May first week.

With Huzurabad bypoll round the corner, the CM wants to maintain this tempo by frequently visiting districts, interacting with people to review the delivery of the TRS government's welfare schemes and development programmes at the grassroots level.

The CM will hold a conference with his ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts on June 26 at Pragathi Bhavan and list out his priorities during his upcoming district tours.

Later, the CM will participate in the concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of late former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao being held on behalf of the state government, on June 28 at P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg (formerly Necklace Road) in Hyderabad. He will then embark on district tours.