Nation Politics 24 Jun 2021 KCR plans second leg ...
Nation, Politics

KCR plans second leg of district tours from July 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 25, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 12:15 am IST
There will be surprise visits to towns and villages to inspect implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes
The CM would undertake mass contact programmes throughout July. (Photo: facebook @TelanganaCMO)
 The CM would undertake mass contact programmes throughout July. (Photo: facebook @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will undertake the second leg of his district tours from July 1. There will be surprise visits to towns and villages to inspect implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes which will be launched on July 1 across the state.

On the first leg of his district tours, the CM visited Warangal, Siddipet, Kamareddy and Bhongir districts and launched development programmes. The CM would undertake mass contact programmes throughout July.

 

Official sources said the CM obtained feedback on his recent whirlwind tour of districts from government and party sources. He was told that it helped put the state administration on high alert besides taking the administration closer to the people.

It also helped the TRS as the elected representatives, the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs down to sarpanches at the grassroots level, got involved with the people by taking up extensive tours after reports came that the Chief Minister would undertake surprise inspection of any area in any district.

 

Party circles say the CM's tours helped to divert people's attention from the sacking of health minister Etela Rajendar that has been hogging limelight since May first week.

With Huzurabad bypoll round the corner, the CM wants to maintain this tempo by frequently visiting districts, interacting with people to review the delivery of the TRS government's welfare schemes and development programmes at the grassroots level.

The CM will hold a conference with his ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts on June 26 at Pragathi Bhavan and list out his priorities during his upcoming district tours.

 

Later, the CM will participate in the concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of late former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao being held on behalf of the state government, on June 28 at P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg (formerly Necklace Road) in Hyderabad. He will then embark on district tours.

...
Tags: kcr, palle pragathi, pattana pragathi, telangana, trs, cm kcr, surprise visits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Telangana HC orders magisterial probe into custodial death of Dalit woman

There are also those who fear men might lose their virility if they got vaccinated. (PTI Photo)

Vaccine hesitancy is very real

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Twitter India MD gets relief, nocoercive action, says Karnataka HC

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said that the outlawed outfit would not achieve anything with their ideologies and violence. (Representational Image: PTI)

Maoists should be counselled by their kin: Ramagundam top cop



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

West Bengal Governor in Delhi as 24 BJP MLAs skip meet

The 50 BJP MLAs on Monday pressed for the use of the anti-defection law on Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy for his return to the TMC from their party last week and his calls to 10 others to follow him. — DC Image

2 more Congress MLAs back Siddaramaiah as CM candidate in next assembly election

Reacting to the statements by a few MLAs, Siddaramaiah said they were personal views of the individuals and not the opinion of the party. (PTI Photo)

Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag faction expels five party MPs

Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Mr Paras, the youngest brother of Chirag Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House on Monday evening. — PTI

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham