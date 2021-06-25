First phase of mega housing to be completed by next June in AP

Jagan held a review meeting on the progress of construction of houses, action plan on developing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will spend Rs 34,000 crore on providing basic infrastructure in mega housing colonies in the 13 districts.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the whole country is looking towards AP for its construction of 30 lakh houses under mega housing programme. He instructed officials to have a dedicated phone number to receive complaints and suggestions on the mega housing programme.

Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of construction of houses, action plan on developing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses and directed officials to solve any problems in arranging water and electricity facilities. He said the works should be completed within a week in all layouts.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that other rates, including transport charges, do not rise abruptly in view of house constructions. He said it's his dream to spend Rs 34,000 crore to develop infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies.

Reddy said there should be no scope for corruption and no compromise over quality. He said the goal was to provide the best living standards to the poor and colonies being set up by the housing scheme should not be turned into slums.

During a review on TIDCO houses, officials informed that 2,08,160 units would be completed in eighteen months and around Rs10,000 crore will be spent on it.

They said that works related to mapping, geo-tagging, issuing of job cards, registration were almost complete and construction of 3.03 lakh houses has already started. Construction of seven lakh houses would start by July 10 and the first phase of houses would be completed by next June.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, municipal administration special CS, Y Srilakshmi, housing special CS Ajay Jain, finance secretary KVV Satyanarayana, housing secretary Rahul Pandey, energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, APSHCL managing director Narayana Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.