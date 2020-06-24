Telangana to pay full salaries to staff

92nd Day Of Lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 10:27 am IST
On March 30, the state government had announced a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet members, MLAs
Pragathi Bhavan
 Pragathi Bhavan

In a relief to government employees and pensioners, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to pay full salary for June in the wake of improvement in the state's economy. The government has been paying only a portion of the salaries and pension over the last three months due to the fall in revenue in the state since the lockdown was imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that full salaries and pensions will be paid to state employees and pensioners for June. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Rao took the decision considering the improving financial situation.

 

As far as salaries of public representatives and All India services officers are concerned, sources in the finance department said that the CM is yet to give a clarity on the issue. Detailed guidelines will follow in a day or two. The decision to defer salaries was taken on March 30. The decision was taken after a brief meeting with the officials of the finance department.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the state economy is getting better to some extent. The salaries of state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month," an official release said.

On March 30, the state government had announced a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet members, MLAs, and others besides a 60 per cent cut in the salaries of IAS, IPS and other such Central service officers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting the state's economic situation.

The cut was 10 per cent for Class IV, outsourcing and contract employees and it was 50 per cent for all categories of pensioners.

The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) thanked the Chief Minister for deciding to pay full salaries for June and appealed to him to repay the salaries deducted during the last three months soon.

