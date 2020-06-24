92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,248

9,151

Recovered

258,599

6,067

Deaths

14,483

147

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Politics 24 Jun 2020 JP Nadda's dig ...
Nation, Politics

JP Nadda's dig at Rahul: 'Relaunch of scion' can wait as it is time for unity

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 10:40 am IST
He said while several opposition leaders fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, only "one family" was exceptional.
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.
 BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

 New Delhi: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on the Congress' first family and its scion, stating that a "rejected and ejected dynasty" is not equal to the entire Opposition and relaunch of "the scion" for "nth time" can wait as it is a time for unity and solidarity.

"One 'royal' dynasty and their 'loyal' courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the Government," Nadda tweeted while hitting out at Congress.

 

"A rejected and rejected dynasty is not equal to the entire opposition. One dynasty's interests are not India's interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of 'the scion' for nth time can wait," he added.

Speaking about the recent all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India and China border tension, he said it is the Opposition's right to ask questions and while several opposition leaders fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead, only "one family" was exceptional.

"It is the Opposition's right to ask questions. The All-party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?" he asked.

The BJP chief further shared an English daily's article titled 'When MK Naryanan stalled Siachen deal'. MK Narayanan was the National Security Advisor during the UPA tenure. Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Nadda said that Siachen glacier was almost gone due to the "misadventures of one dynasty".

"Due to the misadventures of one dynasty. We lost thousands of square kilometres of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them," he said.

The recent Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh claimed 20 lives of Indian Army personnel.

...
Tags: jp nadda, congress leader rahul gandhi, galwan valley standoff, ladakh bordor row


Latest From Nation

Gandhi Hospital

Providing best treatment under ICMR guidelines: Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad

A medic collects swab sampe of a patient for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients asked not to rush to hospitals

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival in Moscow for a three day visit. (Images released by: @DefenceMinIndia)

Russia will honour weapons contract with India amid Ladakh tension

Pragathi Bhavan

Telangana to pay full salaries to staff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Russia will honour weapons contract with India amid Ladakh tension

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival in Moscow for a three day visit. (Images released by: @DefenceMinIndia)

Congress surrendered land to China: BJP retorts after Manmohan jibe over Ladakh

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Andhra Cabinet greenlights CBI probe into AP Fibernet project

The YSRC government alleges corruption in the Fibrenet project during the previous TDP regime.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Mamata likely to attend all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff tomorrow

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham