92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

457,623

1,507

Recovered

259,092

493

Deaths

14,500

17

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Politics 24 Jun 2020 CBI grills ex-Manipu ...
Nation, Politics

CBI grills ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh over 'embezzlement' of Rs 332 crore funds

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
Along with Singh, the CBI has also named three others, D S Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh -- all retired IAS officers.
Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh. (PTI)
 Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI questioned Congress leader and ex-Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh in Imphal for nearly three hours on Wednesday in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 332 crore development funds for the state, officials said. 

The probe agency has summoned retired IAS officer O Nabakishore Singh, also a former chairman of Manipur Development Society, for questioning on Thursday, they said.

 

Both O Ibobi Singh and O Nabakishore Singh have been booked as they held the post of chairman, Manipur Development Society, where the alleged embezzlement of funds took place, they said.

The CBI action came at a time when BJP-led coalition government in the state government has plunged into crisis after nine MLAs withdrew support.

The BJP on Tuesday took four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to Delhi for a meeting with central leaders to salvage the situation in the northeastern state, BJP sources said. 

A CBI team from the agency headquarters here had reached Imphal on Tuesday for questioning the accused based there.

When asked about the timing of the questioning, the agency officials had said it was part of an ongoing investigation in which some persons have already been examined.

The CBI had taken over the case on November 20 last year on the request of the state's BJP government.

It is alleged that Ibobi Singh conspired with others during his tenure as the chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS) from June 2009 to July 2017, and misappropriated government funds worth approximately Rs 332 crore, out of Rs 518 crore that was entrusted to them for development works, according to the officials.

Along with Singh, the CBI has also named three former MDS chairmen -- D S Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh -- all retired IAS officers.

Y Ningthem Singh, the former project director of MDS and S Ranjit Singh, its administrative officer have also been named in the FIR.

...
Tags: o ibobi singh, manipur congress, cbi, manipur bjp
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal


Latest From Nation

Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

Shiv Sena hails 'victory' against coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi

File image of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (ANI)

Ladakh MP urges people to stand with India Army to tackle China threat

Representational pic (PTI)

Pakistan gameplan to designate Indians as terrorists by UN continues

Representational image (DC Photo)

SSLC supplementary exam for Covid positive students will be treated as first attempt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Russia will honour weapons contract with India amid Ladakh tension

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival in Moscow for a three day visit. (Images released by: @DefenceMinIndia)

JP Nadda's dig at Rahul: 'Relaunch of scion' can wait as it is time for unity

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Congress surrendered land to China: BJP retorts after Manmohan jibe over Ladakh

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Andhra Cabinet greenlights CBI probe into AP Fibernet project

The YSRC government alleges corruption in the Fibrenet project during the previous TDP regime.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham