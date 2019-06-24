Cricket World Cup 2019

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away

Published Jun 24, 2019, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 8:33 pm IST
The 75-year-old BJP leader was also a Rajya Sabha MP.
 Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passed away at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The 75-year-old BJP leader was also a Rajya Sabha MP.

 

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condole Saini's demise.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

