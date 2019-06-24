Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 24 Jun 2019 Mandya farmers prote ...
Nation, Politics

Mandya farmers protest over water crisis, Kumaraswamy asks Centre to intervene

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
Farmers in Mandya have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.
'There is a shortage of water in Karnataka. The central government has to take the decision. They have to direct authority. It is not in my hands,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: File)
 'There is a shortage of water in Karnataka. The central government has to take the decision. They have to direct authority. It is not in my hands,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: As farmers protest over water entered the fourth day, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday shifted onus to the Centre and asked it to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to resolve the issue.

Farmers in Mandya have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

 

"Now the Central government has already constituted Cauvery Water Management Authority which had asked Karnataka government to release 9 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

"There is a shortage of water in Karnataka. The central government has to take the decision. They have to direct authority. It is not in my hands," he said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM G Parameshwara met the farmers who have been protesting since Friday.

Tamil Nadu, which too has been grappling with the scarcity of water, on Thursday demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the CWMA.

Participating in a meeting of the committee, chaired by its head Naveen Kumar, officials from Tamil Nadu said the Cauvery Water Management Board on May 21 had recommended release of 9.19 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic) feet of water without delay.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, cauvery water management authority
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'A decision will be taken by the police commissioner after verification,' Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said.

Ram Rahim's plea to be decided after police chief's report: Haryana jail minister

The incident occurred when a BJP worker poured petrol on the already lit effigy. (Photo: Representational)

Four BJP leaders suffer burnswhile burning effigy

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

'Problem is malice of BJP Govt to help pvt telcos at the cost of PSUs,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted in a reply to Congress leader Milind Deora's tweet. (Photo: File)

BJP govt helped private telecom firms at cost of PSUs: Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
 

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)
 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP govt helped private telecom firms at cost of PSUs: Congress

'Problem is malice of BJP Govt to help pvt telcos at the cost of PSUs,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted in a reply to Congress leader Milind Deora's tweet. (Photo: File)

Police seize 60 bombs in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, 8 held

As many as 60 bombs were seized on Monday from Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district and eight people arrested in that connection, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati's decision to go solo will weaken fight for social justice: SP

The alliance, however, failed to make an impact in the politically crucial state. While the BSP managed to win ten seats, SP got five seats and RLD drew a blank. (Photo: File)

'Misrule, full of corruption': BJP minister attacks Congress govt

Union Minister Chandra Sarangi. (Photo: PTI)

They created anti-Muslims mindset: Owaisi blames BJP, RSS over lynchings

A day after a man was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said such incidents are not going to stop as the BJP and RSS have increased hate against Muslims in the society. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham