Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 24 Jun 2019 BJP acts like a terr ...
Nation, Politics

BJP acts like a terrorist organisation; imports goons: TMC

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 9:31 am IST
The TMC said that the BJP was spreading communal violence in the state as it was in a great hurry to capture power.
A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties. (Photo: ANI))
 A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties. (Photo: ANI))

Kolkata: The TMC Sunday said the BJP was acting like a “terrorist organisation” and “importing goons” from other states to spread unrest in West Bengal, drawing a sharp retort from the saffron party, which accused the TMC of trying to “convert Bengal into Pakistan”.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) also alleged that the BJP was spreading communal violence in the state as it was in a great hurry to capture power.

 

“We have been saying this since the Lok Sabha polls that the BJP is behaving like a terrorist organisation in Bengal. They are importing goons from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to create unrest in the state,” senior TMC minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim told reporters here.

Referring to the recent clashes in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district, Hakim said Bengalis are being forced to leave the area.

“We will not let the entire state turn into Bhatpara,” he said.

The state BJP leadership was quick to hit back, asserting that the TMC was trying to “convert Bengal into Pakistan”.

“The state administration is not at all willing to solve the crisis in Bhatpara. There is a complete lawless situation in the state. They want to convert it into Pakistan, where you are not allowed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight has intensified ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from the TMC to the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat under which Bhatpara falls.

...
Tags: tmc, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: File)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman falls asleep in Air Canada flight, wakes up alone in dark

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)
 

Elephants beat the heat with watermelon and cucumbers

The challenge before the centre is to protect a toothless and blind 70-year-old female elephant named Suji. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Meryl Streep receives heartfelt birthday wishes from 'Big Little Lies' co-stars

Meryl Streep with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars. (Photo: AP)
 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mullappally upset at OC, Ramesh silence on Binoy

Mullapally Ramachandran

Collector blocking my mobile: Jothimani

Ms Jothimani

Kushwaha holds Nitish responsible for children's deaths; demands his resignation

Nearly 140 children have lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state since June 1, of which 127 died in Muzaffarpur district alone, state health department sources said. (Photo: AP)

Non-Gandhi can be Cong chief but Gandhi family must remain active: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Aiyar cited several instances in the history of the party when people from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family were presidents of the party, from UN Dhebar to Brahmananda Reddy. (Photo: File)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Congress, says 'convicts fleeing and govt sleeping'

‘The government is not concerned about law and order situation in the state. It is extremely unfortunate that four prisoners escaped from jail who were drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham