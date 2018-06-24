search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Permission not needed to speak about extremists’ presence: Pon Radhakrishnan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 4:00 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 4:27 am IST
There is no need to follow rules to protect Tamil Nadu or even obtain permission to speak about the presence of terrorists.
Not even a single extremist was arrested by the Tamil Nadu government. All the arrests were made by the Centre so far,” Radhakrishnan emphasised
 Not even a single extremist was arrested by the Tamil Nadu government. All the arrests were made by the Centre so far,” Radhakrishnan emphasised

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan has lashed out at State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar saying he does not require permission from anyone to speak about the presence of extremists and terrorists in Tamil Nadu.

“I am one among those born in Tamil Nadu. There is no need to follow rules to protect Tamil Nadu or even obtain permission to speak about the presence of terrorists. Yes, there are terrorists (in Tamil Nadu). The Tamil Nadu chief Minister and even police chief have spoken about it,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at Mandaikadu near Nagercoil in his Kanyakumari district, after visiting the Sri Bhagawathy Amman temple, the Minister said none of the extremists have been arrested by the State government so far.

 

“Not even a single extremist was arrested by the Tamil Nadu government. All the arrests were made by the Centre so far,” Mr. Radhakrishnan emphasised. Earlier while reacting sharply to his remarks, Mr. Jayakumar had said Mr. Radhakrishnan “should not speak like a man on the street.”

Pointing at the numerous shops near the temple, located close to Colachel, Mr. Radhakrishnan said it was wrong to permit shops inside or near the temple premises. “The State government should not allow shops inside temple premises. A government that encourages this is something similar to running  a chit fund company. For no reason, the government should allow the shops,” he said and added that it was this was his “view.” He also appealed to the government to evict all the shops within a month’s time.

“Don’t convert temples into markets. Don’t create new modes of worship for the devotees to serve your pecuniary advantage,” Mr. Radhakrishnan warned.

Tags: extremists, d. jayakumar, pon radhakrishnan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Chrome will automatically download articles

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.
 

Facebook accidentally leaks analytics reports to app testers

While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre adopting negative stand against Pondy: CM V Narayanasamy

Pondicherry CM V Narayanasamy

M K Stalin should take up padayatra to Bengaluru for Cauvery: BJP

Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Remember 2019 is not 2014: JD(U) seeks fair deal on seat share with BJP

On being asked what if the BJP want the results of the last LS polls to be the basis for seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) sources said this logic was flawed. (Photo: File)

Kamal Haasan can meet Donald Trump as well, says D Jayakumar

D Jayakumar.

BJP militant organisation, dividing people along religious lines: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked TMC cadre and workers to increase mass contact ahead of the Lok Sabha poll due next year. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham