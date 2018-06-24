search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

MK Stalin, other DMK workers booked for protesting against TN Governor

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Stalin, his party members had staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan against detainment of as many as 192 DMK cadres in Trichy on Friday.
During the protest, Stalin demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit on grounds of his party workers being detained in Trichy.(Photo: ANI)
 During the protest, Stalin demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit on grounds of his party workers being detained in Trichy.(Photo: ANI)

Guindy (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu police filed a case against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin and other party workers in Guindy on Sunday.

The case was lodged against Stalin and DMK cadres for protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

 

Stalin and his party members had staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan against the detainment of as many as 192 DMK cadres in Trichy on Friday.

The workers were detained while holding a black-flag protest against the Governor during his visit to the district.

During the protest, Stalin demanded the resignation of Governor Purohit on grounds of his party workers being detained in Trichy.

"DMK has a history of showing black flags to many leaders, including Indira Gandhi, but never were cadres arrested. We want the Governor to resign," he said.

He also alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would not oppose the Governor, fearing that their involvement in corruption would be exposed.

Tags: dmk, m k stalin, banwarilal purohit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple set to launch AirPower wireless charging pad: Report

Apple won’t launch AirPower until sometime in September.
 

'Your Time on Facebook' – a new feature in the works: Report

The ‘Your Time on Facebook’ feature, while displaying the time spent on the Facebook, it categorises to each day and then for the whole week.
 

FIFA investigates Swiss duo Xhaka and Shaqiri's pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations

Switzerland's scorers on Friday, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, celebrated their goals by making a "double eagle" gesture with their hands to represent the Albanian flag. (Photo: AP)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden hit out at Germans for 'rubbing it in' with celebrations

“Some of Germany's leaders celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces. That got me angry,” said Sweden coach Janne Andersson. (Photo: AP)
 

Now Google Chrome will automatically download articles

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.
 

Facebook accidentally leaks analytics reports to app testers

While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre adopting negative stand against Pondy: CM V Narayanasamy

Pondicherry CM V Narayanasamy

Permission not needed to speak about extremists’ presence: Pon Radhakrishnan

Not even a single extremist was arrested by the Tamil Nadu government. All the arrests were made by the Centre so far,” Radhakrishnan emphasised

MK Stalin should take up padayatra to Bengaluru for Cauvery: BJP

Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Remember 2019 is not 2014: JD(U) seeks fair deal on seat share with BJP

On being asked what if the BJP want the results of the last LS polls to be the basis for seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) sources said this logic was flawed. (Photo: File)

Kamal Haasan can meet Donald Trump as well, says D Jayakumar

D Jayakumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham