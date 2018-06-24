search on deccanchronicle.com
Mehbooba Mufti denies BJP's charges, says PDP never wavered on Agenda of Alliance

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Mehbooba said it was sad to see the saffron party disown its own initiative and label it a 'soft approach'.
PDP supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said several 'false charges' have been levelled against her party. (Photo: File/AFP)
 PDP supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said several 'false charges' have been levelled against her party. (Photo: File/AFP)

Srinagar: In a strong rebuttal to BJP chief Amit Shah's allegations against her government, PDP supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said several "false charges" have been levelled against her party and asserted that her commitment to the common minimum programme never wavered.

Breaking her silence on the series of allegations levelled by her former ally, the BJP, on the state government led by her, Mehbooba said it was sad to see the saffron party disown its own initiative and label it a "soft approach".

 

“Many false charges levelled against us by our former allies. Our commitment to the Agenda of Alliance, co-authored by (BJP national general secretary) Ram Madhav & (and) endorsed by senior leaders like (Union Home Minister) Rajnath (Singh) Ji never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a 'soft approach',” she wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the PDP president said the measures taken by her government to restore confidence on the ground were "recognised and endorsed" by the BJP.

Slamming her former alliance partner, Mehbooba said the allegations levelled by Shah at a rally in Jammu on Saturday, had no basis in reality.

Shah had on Saturday said that the BJP's decision to pull out from the state government was taken in view of the deteriorating law-and-order situation and failure of the state government to ensure an equitable development, especially of the Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Also Read: Lack of development in Jammu and Ladakh led to fall of Mufti govt: Shah

Mehbooba also asked the BJP to review the performance of their own ministers, who, she said, had no such concerns during the last three years and never talked about the 'discrimination' at the state or central level.

Talking about the state government's handling of the sensational Kathua rape-murder case, she said it was her duty to not handover the case to the CBI and issue orders not to harass Gujjar and Bakarwal communities in order to provide a sense of security to them.

The former chief minister also hit out at the BJP over their senior leader and MLA Chowdhary Lal Singh's 'threat' to Kashmiri journalists and asked what was the party going to do about him.

Singh, a former minister in the Mehbooba-led cabinet, had recently alleged that Kashmiri journalists have created "an erroneous atmosphere" and warned them to draw a line or face the fate of 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by militants.

Tags: amit shah, mehbooba mufti, bjp-pdp alliance
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




