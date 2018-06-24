search on deccanchronicle.com
MK Stalin should take up padayatra to Bengaluru for Cauvery: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 3:57 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 4:34 am IST
Stalin could undertake a padayatra to Bengaluru on the Cauvery issue and convince Kumaraswamy to abide by the court’s order.
Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Chennai: Taking strong exception to Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for demanding a debate in Parliament on the constitution of Cauvery Water Management Authority, the BJP has taunted DMK working president M.K. Stalin to undertake a padayatra to Bengaluru to ‘convince’ Karnataka to abide by the Supreme Court order on Cauvery.

Taking a dig at Mr Stalin’s “Cauvery retrieval yatra” in April, BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sarcastically suggested the DMK working president and leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to visit Bengaluru to ‘retrieve Cauvery.’ “Stalin who is protesting against all development projects initiated by the Centre, could undertake a padayatra to Bengaluru on the Cauvery issue and convince Kumaraswamy to abide by the court’s order,” she said.

 

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Saturday Mr. Kumaraswamy’s contention for a debate on the Cauvery issue is “fit to be condemned and also the statement that he (Kumaraswamy) will approach the court, if a discussion on Cauvery Management Board is not held.” Political parties in TN failed to condemn the remarks, she claimed and added that this was the right time for DMK working president M K Stalin, who is protesting against all developmental projects by the Centre, to carry out a padayatra to Bengaluru.

“Even actor Kamal Haasan has gone and thanked the Karnataka Chief Minister…it is not important to get recognition from the Election Commission of India but one should be remembered people’s mind,” she said. Also, she flayed the political parties for not lauding the Centre for announcing AIIMS for the State and also resolving the vexatious Cauvery issue.

Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, cauvery water management, h.d. kumaraswamy, m.k. stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




