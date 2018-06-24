search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad sets to replace KC Venugopal to tackle HD Deve Gowda in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 3:39 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 3:42 am IST
Congress rife with reports that new state incharge likely.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
 Ghulam Nabi Azad

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of a change of guard in Maharashtra, Congress party leaders in Karnataka too are anticipating a change with AICC general secretary, K. C. Venugopal expected to be given fresh responsibility.

Speculation is rife that leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to replace Mr Venugopal, as party leaders in the state strongly feel that Mr Azad would be the best bet to tackle JD(S) patriarch and consummate politician H. D. Deve Gowda and his family members.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader in the  party disclosed that Mr Venugopal was not being eased out for any lapses but only because the party needs a senior leader when the party has a coalition partner like the octogenarian Mr Gowda. "Mr Gowda is not a simple leader who can be tackled easily by anyone. The party needs a strong senior leader like Mr Azad who knows Karnataka politics well and has a good rapport with every known Congress leader in the state," the source said.

The source further added that coalition hasn't been fully tested as yet as Mr Gowda has thus far, only allowed his two sons - Chief Minister, H. D. Kumarswamy and PWD minister, H. D. Revanna - to do the talking. "Once Mr Gowda enters the scene it will be difficult for the state leaders to handle him. The party will have to start talks with Mr Gowda over formation of possible pre-poll alliance in Lok Sabha polls and many other crucial issues may crop up from now on, that is why, Mr Azad would be a better bet," the source contended.

The source further added that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government  would not have come into existence but for the joint efforts of Mr Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Mr Venugopal soon after the results were announced.

 "Mr Azad and Mr Gehlot were flown in, two days in advance prior to the Assembly election results being announced in the state and both started their groundwork the moment they landed in Bengaluru. Though, Mr Venugopal was part of the team, it was this duo that worked overtime to ensure that Congress -JD(S) come to power in the state," the source said.  

Tags: ghulam nabi azad, kc venugopal, hd deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




