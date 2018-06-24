Centre adopting negative stand against Pondy: CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy charged the Centre of adopting a negative stand against the Union Territory of Puducherry in granting funds and alleged that it was part of the approach taken by the NDA government towards opposition-ruled states.

"The central government is completely ignoring the Union Territory which affects its development. Being a small Union Territory, Puducherry cannot complete its developmental activities without the assistance from the Centre," said the Chief Minister while talking to reporters.

Mr Narayanasamy also alleged that though he had sought appointment to meet the Prime Minister on several occasions to discuss the issues pertaining Puducherry, he did not get a reply so far.

"I have sought time for five times to meet the Prime Minister and he is yet to allot time. Moreover, there is no reply to the letters written to the Prime Minister's Office and the office of the ministers concerned," he said.

Referring to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi without mentioning her name, the Chief Minister said that besides the negative approach of the Centre, the representatives of the Centre are also creating blockades by interfering in the day to day affairs of the elected government.

On inclusion of Puducherry as constituent of Central Finance Commission, he alleged that though he had raised the issue of including union territory as a constituent of the commission on several occasions including the recently concluded meeting of Niti ayog, 'nothing' had been done so far.

The Central grant for a state is 42 per cent and that of a union territory it is 90 per cent. However, Puducherry is getting only 25 per cent grant now, said Mr Narayanasamy.

If included, the territorial government would get higher allocation of grants for its developmental programmes," he claimed.Whenever the territorial administration takes steps to get its due share of funds, it is being blocked by the Centre. It seems that the NDA government is neglecting opposition party ruled governments in the country, charged Mr Narayanasamy. The budget session of the territorial administration will resume from July 2.