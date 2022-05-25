Nation Politics 24 May 2022 AP notifies election ...
Nation, Politics

AP notifies election for four Rajya Sabha seats; polling to be held on June10

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated May 25, 2022, 1:40 am IST
The nominations will be received between 11am and 3pm except on government holidays at AP Legislature Building, Velagapudi
The election will be held from 9am to 4pm on June 10. (Representational Image/ DC)
Vijayawada: Notification was issued on Tuesday for election of four members to Rajya Sabha from the AP Assembly. The polling is to be held from 9am to 4pm on June 10.

Legislative Council deputy secretary and returning officer PV Subba Reddy said nominations will be accepted either from the contestant or his nominee by the returning officer or assistant returning officer upto May 31. The nominations will be received between 11am and 3pm except on government holidays at AP Legislature Building, Velagapudi.

 

Nomination papers can be had from the AP Legislature Building. These will be scrutinised on June 1. Withdrawal notice can be given by the candidates, if they so desired, in written format. This  has to be submitted either by the contestant or his nominee or an authorised agent at the office of the returning or assistant returning officer before 3pm on June 3.

The election will be held from 9am to 4pm on June 10.

Tags: ap rajya sabha elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


