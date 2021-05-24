Nation Politics 24 May 2021 Etala preparing grou ...
Nation, Politics

Etala preparing ground for new new political party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:30 am IST
It is also learnt that Rajendar is likely to resign as MLA during the public meeting
Etala Rajendar's latest cover photo. (Twitter)
 Etala Rajendar's latest cover photo. (Twitter)

KARIMNAGAR: Ousted minister Eatala Rajendar and his future course of action continue to be the topic of hot discussion across the state. The talk revolves around whether his expulsion from the Cabinet was a good mone, whether he will quit the Legislative Assembly, if and by when he is likely to float a political party and whether he will join a national party.

However, impression is gaining ground since the time he changed his Twitter account cover picture and the developments in Huzurabad, that Rajendar is poised to launch a political party.

 

In the new cover photo, he is in a green kanduva, with Telangana Talli and statues of martyrs on the right side while photos of Jyothirao Phule, Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Prof. A. Jayashankar on the left along with an image of Telangana state and a fist symbolizing the statehood movement also to the left set in blue, green and yellow background.

The photograph indicates that Rajendar is keen on having Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Tribes (ST) in his party. Rajendar emerged as a strong BC leader with a considerable hold over BCs, SCs, STs, employee and caste-based unions and students.

 

On several occasions, he has maintained that he never craved for any post or position and at the same time gave indications that he would not tolerate anyone hurting his self-respect, a slogan on which he is, ostensibly, preparing ground for his new party. He is likely to announce it at a massive public meeting in the near future. Towards this, and to garner political support, he has met some key leaders of BJP and Congress and disgruntled leaders from the TRS.

It is also learnt that Rajendar is likely to resign as MLA during the public meeting.

 

As people are bearing the brunt of a deadly Covid-19 second wave, he has decided to wait till the situation returns to normalcy.

Sensing this, TRS boss K. Chandrashekar Rao initially handed over the responsibility of taking care of the party cadre of Huzurabad constituency to BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar. However, when Rajendar attacked Kamalakar, the CM brought trouble-shooter T. Harish Rao into Huzurabad politics.

When the TRS started focusing on his supporters, Rajendar asked them to pretend as if they were with the TRS and subsequently come in open support of his party.

 

Political analysts point out that Rajendar is set to do a Chandrasekhar Rao, who,on being denied a Cabinet berth by N. Chandrababu Naidu had established hte TRS.

If one were to go with the projections of good support from BCs, SCs, STs and student unions, Rajendar’s outfit could be a big thorn to TRS and upset the applecart of Chandrasekhar Rao.

 

 

...
Tags: eatala rajendar new party, cover photo, twitter, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Pandit Nehru bus stand appears deserted during COVID curfew during in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Partial curfew improves Covid situation in north Andhra

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)

Two illegal Covid hospitals in Khammam sealed

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

After Saturday fiasco, top cops streamline lockdown norms in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Govt asks social media firms to remove contents referring to Indian variant

A notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an Indian variant of coronavirus is spreading across countries. (Representational Photo: PTI)

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham