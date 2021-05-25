Nation Politics 24 May 2021 Covid vax: Telangana ...
Nation, Politics

Covid vax: Telangana hopes dim on global tenders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Telangana had set a June 4 deadline for manufacturers for submission of bids to supply vaccines
The task force on Covid vaccines headed by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao is closely watching the developments in these states before taking a decision on revising tender guidelines to attract manufacturers and also to negotiate with global manufacturers directly. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 The task force on Covid vaccines headed by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao is closely watching the developments in these states before taking a decision on revising tender guidelines to attract manufacturers and also to negotiate with global manufacturers directly. (Representational Photo: AFP)

HYDERABAD: The hopes of the Telangana state government to procure Covid-19 vaccines through global tenders took a hit after the manufacturers informed a few states such as Delhi and Punjab that they would not supply vaccines directly to the states but would deal with the Centre.

These states had invited global tenders much before the TS government did.
It may be mentioned that the state government on May 19 invited global tenders to procure one crore vaccines. As many as nine states had done so including Andhra Pradesh so far but none received a positive response from manufacturers.

 

The TS government had set a June 4 deadline for manufacturers for submission of bids to supply vaccines. Official sources said there was no response from manufacturers so far.

While the state government was still hopeful of getting a positive response from the manufacturers, the communication sent by them to Delhi and Punjab over the past two days came as a shocker.

As per state government tender conditions, the bidders are invited to attend a pre-bid meeting on May 26 via Google meet. Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part too, provided that monthly supply shall not be less than 15 lakh doses. A total supply of one crore doses shall be completed within six months of issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI).

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna had communicated to them that they would not sell vaccines to states, but will deal only with the government of India. Punjab government too on Sunday announced that Moderna turned down their request for vaccines saying it did not supply directly to states.

The task force on Covid vaccines headed by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao is closely watching the developments in these states before taking a decision on revising tender guidelines to attract manufacturers and also to negotiate with global manufacturers directly.

 

...
Tags: telangana state government, procure covid-19 vaccines, global tenders for vaccine, no vaccine directly to states, bids to supply vaccines, telangana vaccination, indian vaccination, vaccination
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The health department’s report says that the night curfew and lockdown have improved the situation a lot in Telangana and to ensure that this benefit is not lost, it would be better to extend lockdown by one more week. — Twitter@TelanganaCMO

Lockdown likely to be extended till June 7

Storm like weather conditions near Howrah Bridge due to formation of Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in Howrah, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal, Odisha border to bear brunt

Venkatesh Goud of Kommugudem was on the pillion seat when his friend Chandrasekhar was riding the bike. — Representational image/PTI

Youth dies after bike rams into checkpost

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’ matter. (Photo:PTI)

Twitter served police notice over ‘toolkit’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Appeal to ULFA(I) chief to abjure violence: Himanta

Himanta said his government’s prime focus will be to fulfil electoral promises of one lakh jobs, waive off all microfinance loans taken by women in the state and further strengthen the Arunodoi scheme, that provides Rs 830 to eligible households every month. — PTI

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)

Didi tramples BJP in West Bengal

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flashes the victory sign during interaction with media after trends show her party's wins in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement

Graffiti artist among 20 arrested over anti- Israel protests in J&K

J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir Valley. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham