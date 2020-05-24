61st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

132,674

1,249

Recovered

54,729

320

Deaths

3,899

31

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan67943804161 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh60173406155 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2780180856 Bihar247765311 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha13364977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam351574 Jharkhand3501413 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2381793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 24 May 2020 Imposing coronavirus ...
Nation, Politics

Imposing coronavirus lockdown suddenly was wrong, says Uddhav

PTI
Published May 24, 2020, 3:11 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 3:31 pm IST
Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.
File image of Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)
 File image of Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.

 

It was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly. It will be equally wrong to lift it in one go. It will be a double whammy for our own people," he said in a televised message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. It was later extended, and currently the fourth phase of lockdown, with some relaxations, is on and will continue till May 31.

Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP last year, said though the Union government has been of little help, he would not indulge in any political mudslinging.

"The Maharashtra government has not yet received its due GST amount. The Centres share of train ticket cost (for facilitating transportation of migrant labourers to their native places) is yet to be received. There is still shortage of some medicines. Earlier, we did face shortage of PPE kits and other equipment, he said.

...
Tags: chief minister uddhav thackeray, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), maharashtra coronavirus
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Out of the 130 new cases recorded on Sunday evening, 105 are cases of people with interstate travel, majorly from Maharashtra. Photo: Satish B

Karnataka's corona complacency blown open as 136 new cases found

Myanmar nationals queue before checking-in for a special flight to Yangon after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Anna International Airport in Chennai. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu issues guidelines for air travellers coming to the state

Representational image (AFP)

Security experts worry about hand sanitizers on aircraft

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Four Mysureans take up a nobel venture to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Sonia blasts Modi government, says it has forgotten spirit of federalism

File image of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Shiv Sena questions Centre, asks whether India is not 'self reliant' at present

Shiv Sena targets BJP over Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Other states unwilling to take back migrants stranded in Maharashtra: Thorat

File image of Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham