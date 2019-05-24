LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve 16th Lok Sabha

ANI
Published May 24, 2019, 6:52 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
It is speculated that the new government under Modi may be sworn-in on May 30.
The Election Commission will then issue a formal notification constituting the new House. (Photo: Ani twitter)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet met on Friday and adopted a resolution for the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, setting in motion the process of constituting the new House and formation of the government after the conclusion of the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to handover the resolution that will pave the way for constituting the 17th Lok Sabha.

 

The Election Commission will then issue a formal notification constituting the new House.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on May 25 when Modi will be formally elected leader of the coalition before the President will invite him to form the next government.

Earlier in the day, government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar had tweeted that "the Cabinet and Union Council of Ministers will meet this evening"

He said the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Union Council of Ministers are yet to be decided.

With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

...
