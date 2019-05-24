LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 ‘Strategist&rs ...
Nation, Politics

‘Strategist’ Amit Shah is behind BJP’s startling sweep

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published May 24, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 2:17 am IST
The election strategy of the BJP focussed on maing its presence felt at every booth across all the districts in all the states.
For many in the BJP, the 2019 election was an electoral battle between ‘Modi supporters Vs Modi opponents.’ (Photo: ANI twitter)
 For many in the BJP, the 2019 election was an electoral battle between ‘Modi supporters Vs Modi opponents.’ (Photo: ANI twitter)

New Delhi: A campaign built systematically around the nationalism plank and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, coupled with “pro-incumbency” of his government, supervised by a “master strategist” working 24X7 and a political organisation which was  perpetually in an election mode since 2014, resulted in the 2019 ‘NaMo Tsunami 2:0.’ Hailed by many as a “master strategist,” BJP president Amit Shah made sure that the entire campaign is built around the party’s ‘Modi Vs None’ narrative and ended up succesfully trapping the Opposition camp in its poll narrative. For many in the BJP, the 2019 election was an electoral battle between ‘Modi supporters Vs Modi opponents.’

It was perhaps for the first time that the ruling party’s poll narrative overshadowed all other issues and did not let the “game spoilers” - caste arithemetic and caste combination — upset saffron party’s poll prospects. Even issues like rural and dalit distress, unemployment and upset farming community, which used to hog the political discourse, did not make any impact during the entire campaiging schedule. Mr Modi’s popularity and BJP’s nationalism and development planks overshadowed almost every other issue.     

 

With more than 11 crore members, including over 10 crore primary members, the BJP utilised its massive support base for launching numerous outreach campaigns, making sure that Mr Modi’s main support base — women, youth and the middle-class remained intact. Added to it was more than 22 crore benificiaries of Modi government’s various schemes, who the BJP leadership claimed supporterd the NDA government “wholeheartedly.” The core strategy of the saffron party was basically to convert Mr Modi’s popularity into a successful political strategy and to project him as the “true leader of this age.”

The election strategy of the BJP focussed on maing its presence felt at every booth across all the districts in all the states. It’s campaign ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ helped the party in getting members in almost all the states till the booth level, with the party even engaging its supporters and volunteers in the election related activities. The first step towards stregnthning the organisation was launching the BJP’s membership drive soon after the party come to power in 2014. The drive helped in enrolling more than 11 crore members.

The RSS on its part deputed its leaders to assist the BJP in every state, most importantly in Odisha and West Bengal, from the where party was hoping it could compensate for seats it loses in UP. The BJP’s decision to give tickets to new leaders also helped it projecting itself as the party for the youth.

Though its campaign for 2014 was ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ the BJP was wary of the political influence of Dalits, OBCs and the minorities therefore, the entire Sangh Parivar was engaged in wooing them.

In a systematic manner, the Sangh Parivar, including the BJP presented Mr Modi as the “true leader” of dalits and the OBCs, with facts on initiatives taken by his government for them.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, amit shah, nda government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This election seems to have initiated the process of the centrality of the opposition space being occupied by the state based parties. The way in which DMK in Tamil Nadu, BJD in Odisha, TMC in West Bengal and the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh have registered their electoral presence in 2019 would be the parties to watch out for in the coming months.

A decisive mandate: Ruling party expands political footprints, opposition on decline

Veterans like B K Hari Prasad, the Congress-JDS candidate, from Bengaluru South, had to bite the dust against debutant, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP. This shows the election was contested by only one man, Mr Modi and no one else,

‘Didn’t expect Modi wave of this magnitude’

BJP candidate P.C. Mohan flashes the V-sign after winning Bangalore Central a third time (Photo: DC)

After a wild swing, P C Mohan survives

D.K. Suresh

D K Suresh sole Congress face in saffron city



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thiruvananthapuram: It’s a Rude jolt for Left front

Palakkad and Alathur constituency UDF candidates V.K. Sreekandan and Ramya Haridas celebrate their massive victory in Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Muslims to get alienated: Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Slender win for 4 candidates

In Bhongir, the Congress’ Komatireddy Venkata Reddy got 5,31,014 votes and won by 5,219 votes, or 0.43 per cent of the votes cast. While his TRS rival Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud got 5,26,751 votes, there were 11,988 (0.99 per cent) NOTA votes.

Hyderabad: 1 woman to represent Telangana in Lok Sabha

Renuka Chowdary

Five out of six exit polls for Telangana wrong

he Times Now-VMR poll predicted 13 seats for the TRS, 2 seats for the Congress and 1 for the BJP. The Republic -C Voter exit poll gave the TRS 14 seats and said that the Congress, BJP and AIMIM will win 1 each.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham