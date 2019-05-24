LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 Rahul may offer to r ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul may offer to resign, CWC meet to be held tomorrow

PTI
Published May 24, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
The party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party at 11 am on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, top Congress leaders will deliberate on party losses at a meeting of the working committee slated on Saturday where party chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation.

According to sources, the party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party at 11 am tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said.

 

The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them. The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP.

The party bagged only 52 seats in this election. Top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are expected to attend the meeting. There have already been voices within to introspect on why the party failed to reach out to the people.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, cwc meet, 17thloksabhaelectionresults
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress' biggest loss was in its bastion Amethi where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union minister Smriti Irani, who had lost the seat in 2014. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha elections, UP; BJP wins 62 seats in UP, SP-BSP alliance gets 15

Mayawati had done what no one in this caste-ridden state had imagined by stitching an alliance and going all out to campaign for the candidates fielded by the SP and the RLD as well. (Photo: File)

BSP biggest gainer among mahagathbandan constituents in UP

Besides Vadra, the agency has also challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Manoj Arora, an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP and a co-accused in the case. (Photo: File)

ED moves Delhi HC for cancellation of bail to Robert Vadra

Raj Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri ,lost by a margin of over 4,95,065 votes to BJP's Rajkymar Chahar. (Photo: ANI)

UP Cong chief Raj Babbar sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi over loss in state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

'Will kill every woman': Virgin man arrested after facing multiple rejections in US

'I am planning a shootout in a public space,' he posted on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Floating hospitals to the rescue in climate change hit Bangladesh

The NGO, Friendship, currently runs two floating hospitals and are in the process of building five more. These would all be handed over to the Bangladesh government in five years time. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Adult performer Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer facing more charges

Avenatti was arrested in March after prosecutors said that the 48-year-old attorney threatened to release 'damaging information' about Nike. (Photo:AP)
 

Oh no! WhatsApp to begin showing ads in 2020

WhatsApp status page will be filled with ads.
 

Kia SP2i official interior sketches revealed ahead of June launch

The cabin of the series production model looks nearly identical to the 2018 SP Concept’s.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Disheartening': Robert Vadra on LS poll results, hopes for secular, democratic India

Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results. (Photo: File)

After massive victory, PM Modi, Amit Shah visit LK Advani, MM Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

Four new SC judges administered oath of office

Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna were administered oath of office by the CJI. (Photo: File)

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan not accepted by people: Cong leader Anil Shastri

Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani after winning in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham