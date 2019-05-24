LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

Pragya Thakur's remark on Godse unpalatable to any Indian: Baba Ramdev

ANI
Published May 24, 2019, 9:44 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 9:49 pm IST
Thakur on May 16 stoked controversy by terming Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot).
 With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday, said that the people's mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was based on his ability to deliver what he promised.

Ramdev further said that BJP's Bhopal candidate's "Nathuram Godse is patriot" remark would be unpalatable to any Indian including the prime minister.

 

"Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was tortured just because of suspicion in the Malegaon blast case but in reference to Nathuram Godse, her statement was indigestible to any Indian including PM Modi," Ramdev said.

"Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'," she said in Bhopal when questioned about actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu, referring to Godse.

Speaking on the credible mandate delivered by the public to Modi and BJP, Ramdev said, "Our religious texts' biggest message is 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth shall prevail). This earth prevails because of the eternal truth. Honourable PM Modi's credibility was established because he delivered on what he promised.

"This election is not only about the next five years but about the next 20-25 years. The nation-building programs for which PM had laid the foundation, the coming years will pave the way forward for these programs," he said.

"India will be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with the developed nations like USA, Japan and China and will emerge as an economically strong nation," he added.

On the state of Yoga and its future, he said, "Yoga has reached great heights. Yoga and our traditional medicine systems combined with modern science will herald a new age for the health sciences."

With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, narendra modi, nathuram godse, baba ramdev
Location: India, Chandigarh


