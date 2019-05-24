Pawan Kalyan loses both seats, JS wins one

Vijayawada: “Power Star” Pawan Kalyan flopped badly in the AP elections, losing both his Gajuwaka and Bhimaravam seats while his party could muster only one.

In comparison, the Praja Rajyam started by his brother Chiranjeevi won 18 seats in AP in 2009 but later merged with the Congress. It was expected that the Jana Sena would get at least 30 seats with the support of Kapu votes.

North Andhra, Visakhapatnam and East and West Godavari districts traditionally support the TD and were the focus of the YSRC. According to reports, Kapus and BCs are majority voters in these areas and the Jana Sena expected to reach a rich harvest. However, only one JS candidate, Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao, was close to winning, from Razole. IN all the other seats, the Jana Sena stood third. A senior JS leader admitted, “JS failed to split the votes and lost their conventional support among Kapu and BC votes. These traditional voters moved to the YSRC.”

Mr Kalyan spoke to the media and thanked the people for supporting the JS. “I came with the concept of new age politics to serve the public. I will continue in politics,” he said.