LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 NDA sweeps Bihar, wi ...
Nation, Politics

NDA sweeps Bihar, wins 39 out of 40

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published May 24, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Nitish calls NDA win a blessing for state. Heavyweights like Shatrughan Sinha, Misa Bharti lose.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP led NDA. (Image: PTI)
 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP led NDA. (Image: PTI)

Patna: In a historic mandate for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA won the elections with the thumping majority.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP led NDA. While talking to reporters in Patna Mr Kumar said that “Both Centre, as well as the state government, worked for the development. This result is a blessing to the NDA and it also clearly shows what kind of government people of Bihar want. I assure them that we will continue to work for the development and public safety”.

 

In Bihar, the Congress along with three other grand alliance partners — Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) failed in saving their electoral space after the poll results on Thursday.

The final result shows that the NDA in the state won 39 out of 40  seats while the grand alliance managed to bag only one seat in Bihar.

Though the RJD and Congress is yet to assess their massive defeat, political analysts are of the opinion that RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s absence during the poll campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi factor and nationalism issue turned out to be a bigger challenge for the grand alliance in Bihar.

In 2014 parliamentary election, the NDA minus Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had won 31 out of 40 seats. However this time according to JD(U) leaders Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too emerged as a major factor “due to his seven resolves for development, successful liquor prohibition across the state and several social reform programs”.

“People voted on Narendra Modi’s face and Nitish Kumar’s developmental work in Bihar. This result is also an indication that the NDA is going to win the 2020 assembly elections with a thumping majority”, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

However, in this election political experts had predicted a tough contest for the NDA in view of the pre-poll alliance among RJD, Congress and three other regional parties including Mahadalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Koeri leader Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP but the alliance suffered a setback.

The RJD had also distributed a sizeable number of seats to all its allies including one to the CPI-ML in order to stop the division of secular, OBC and EBC votes.

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM was the first to accept the poll defeat. Speaking with this newspaper after the results HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, “We have accepted people’s mandate. We will sit and analyze why the grand alliance lost so badly in the Lok Sabha polls”. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha also accepted the defeat and said “instead of blaming others we should sit and assess our performance in this election. The result shows that the opposition failed in reading the mood of people”.

Both Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha had contested from two seats each but were defeated by NDA candidates. Other prominent grand alliance leaders to face defeat were the film star turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav and Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti.

Congress nominee Shatrughan Sinha was pitted against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Seat. He was defeated by a margin of 1.5 Lakh votes. Similarly, the prestigious battle was also seen in Patliputra where RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti was contesting against Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

Besides, CPI candidate from Begusarai seat, Kanhaiya Kumar was defeated by Union minister and BJP nominee Giriraj Singh from Begusarai seat.

...
Tags: lok sabha polls, prime minister narendra modi, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

This election seems to have initiated the process of the centrality of the opposition space being occupied by the state based parties. The way in which DMK in Tamil Nadu, BJD in Odisha, TMC in West Bengal and the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh have registered their electoral presence in 2019 would be the parties to watch out for in the coming months.

A decisive mandate: Ruling party expands political footprints, opposition on decline

Veterans like B K Hari Prasad, the Congress-JDS candidate, from Bengaluru South, had to bite the dust against debutant, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP. This shows the election was contested by only one man, Mr Modi and no one else,

‘Didn’t expect Modi wave of this magnitude’

BJP candidate P.C. Mohan flashes the V-sign after winning Bangalore Central a third time (Photo: DC)

After a wild swing, P C Mohan survives

D.K. Suresh

D K Suresh sole Congress face in saffron city



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Muslims to get alienated: Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Slender win for 4 candidates

In Bhongir, the Congress’ Komatireddy Venkata Reddy got 5,31,014 votes and won by 5,219 votes, or 0.43 per cent of the votes cast. While his TRS rival Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud got 5,26,751 votes, there were 11,988 (0.99 per cent) NOTA votes.

Hyderabad: 1 woman to represent Telangana in Lok Sabha

Renuka Chowdary

Five out of six exit polls for Telangana wrong

he Times Now-VMR poll predicted 13 seats for the TRS, 2 seats for the Congress and 1 for the BJP. The Republic -C Voter exit poll gave the TRS 14 seats and said that the Congress, BJP and AIMIM will win 1 each.

Revanth Reddy wins from Malkajgiri

A Revanth Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham