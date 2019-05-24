LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 Mamata Banerjee call ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata Banerjee calls meeting of TMC MPs, party leaders

PTI
Published May 24, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
The Congress bagged two seats down from four last time and has won a vote share of 5.61 per cent.
The saffron party also gave the TMC a run for its money bagging 40.25 per cent of the vote share counted so far compared to 43.28 per cent clinched by TMC. (Photo: File)
 The saffron party also gave the TMC a run for its money bagging 40.25 per cent of the vote share counted so far compared to 43.28 per cent clinched by TMC. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called an ermergency meeting of leaders of her party on Saturday at her home following the stunning saffron surge in the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Our party supremo will be meeting victorious candidates as well as those who lost the polls. District presidents and other senior leaders will also be present at the meeting. We will discuss the elections results and take stock of both our weaknesses and strenghts," a senior TMC leader said Friday. "The results came as a rude shock for all of us. We couldn't anticipate such a mandate against us ... We need to recitify the mistakes and reach out to the masses before it is too late," he said.

 

Bengal witnessed a saffron surge on Thursday as the BJP inflicted a deadly blow to Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from just two in 2014 TMC has won 22 seats down from 34 in 2014.

The saffron party also gave the TMC a run for its money bagging 40.25 per cent of the vote share counted so far compared to 43.28 per cent clinched by TMC.

The four-party Left Front, that ruled the state for 34 years till 2011, could manage a measly 7.8 per cent votes with its candidates losing deposits in all seats but one. The Congress bagged two seats down from four last time and has won a vote share of 5.61 per cent.

 

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, mamata banerjee, bjp, congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Delhi, which is mostly a battle of prestige for political parties, went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

Can't blame EVMs, polarisation favoured BJP: AAP

The ED had opposed Vadra's application, saying he was 'needed to be dealt with custodial interrogation and that there was a risk of tampering with the investigation'. (Photo: File)

ED moves Delhi HC for cancellation of bail to Vadra in money laundering case

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

In UP, the BJP and its ally, Apna Dal, have won 64 of the 80 seats while the SP-BSP alliance has managed just 15 seats. (Photo: ANI)

Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan set for Lok Sabha, other stars fail to shine in UP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Floating hospitals to the rescue in climate change hit Bangladesh

The NGO, Friendship, currently runs two floating hospitals and are in the process of building five more. These would all be handed over to the Bangladesh government in five years time. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Adult performer Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer facing more charges

Avenatti was arrested in March after prosecutors said that the 48-year-old attorney threatened to release 'damaging information' about Nike. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can't blame EVMs, polarisation favoured BJP: AAP

Delhi, which is mostly a battle of prestige for political parties, went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan set for Lok Sabha, other stars fail to shine in UP

The Modi wave may have played a role in Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan's victories, did not help actor Jaya Prada and Bhojpuri star, Dinesh Yadav 'Nirahua'. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha done, Stalin’s eyes now on Assembly 2021

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M K Stalin (Photo: File)

Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan set for Lok Sabha, other stars fail to shine in UP

In UP, the BJP and its ally, Apna Dal, have won 64 of the 80 seats while the SP-BSP alliance has managed just 15 seats. (Photo: ANI)

17th Lok Sabha elections, UP; BJP wins 62 seats in UP, SP-BSP alliance gets 15

Congress' biggest loss was in its bastion Amethi where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union minister Smriti Irani, who had lost the seat in 2014. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham